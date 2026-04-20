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Top 5 world’s oldest hotels that have been operating for centuries

Imagine checking into a hotel where guests have been arriving for over a thousand years. Long before modern tourism, online bookings, or even passports, these places were already welcoming travelers. Across the world, a few remarkable hotels have stood the test of time—surviving wars, empires, and centuries of change—while continuing to offer hospitality.

 

Updated:Apr 20, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
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Hoshi Ryokan – Since 718 AD

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Hoshi Ryokan – Since 718 AD

Another Japanese gem, Hoshi Ryokan has been welcoming guests for over 1,300 years. Known for its traditional architecture and serene gardens, this inn reflects Japan’s deep-rooted culture of hospitality.

It has remained in the same family for over 45 generations, making it one of the longest-running family businesses in the world.

 

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Gasthof Stern – Since 1270 AD

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Gasthof Stern – Since 1270 AD

Located in the Alpine town of Sterzing (Vipiteno), this historic inn dates back to the 13th century. Originally serving traders and travelers crossing the Alps, it still retains its medieval charm.

Wooden interiors, antique furnishings, and centuries-old architecture make it a unique blend of past and present.

 

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The Olde Bell – Since 1135 AD

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The Olde Bell – Since 1135 AD

One of England’s oldest inns, The Olde Bell has been standing since the Norman era. It is believed to have served as a meeting place for monks and even played a role in historic events like the signing of the Magna Carta. Today, it combines rustic heritage with modern comforts, attracting history enthusiasts and travelers alike.

 

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Hotel Goldener Hirsch – Since 1407 AD

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Hotel Goldener Hirsch – Since 1407 AD

Situated in the heart of Salzburg, this iconic hotel has been hosting guests since the early 15th century. With its classic Austrian décor and rich legacy, it has welcomed artists, aristocrats, and celebrities over the centuries. Its location near historic landmarks makes it a favorite among tourists exploring the old city.

 

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Albergo del Sole al Pantheon – Since 1467 AD

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Albergo del Sole al Pantheon – Since 1467 AD

Located right next to the Pantheon in Rome, this hotel has witnessed the Renaissance, the rise of modern Europe, and everything in between. Guests here enjoy not just a stay, but a chance to experience centuries of Roman history from their window.

 

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Oldest Hotel in the World
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