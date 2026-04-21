Top 7 cheapest LPG countries in the world: Not India, US or China

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Cheapest LPG in the world: With US-Iran war leading to blockade at Strait of Hormuz, the oil and gas prices have inflated across the world. While the world struggle to meet their energy needs, countries like India are diversifying their imports to meet demands. India is one of the world's largest LPG consumers. The LPG prices in India ranges from Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg depending on subsidies. But do you know which country has the cheapest LPG in the world?