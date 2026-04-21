Top 7 cheapest LPG countries in the world: Not India, US or China
Cheapest LPG in the world: With US-Iran war leading to blockade at Strait of Hormuz, the oil and gas prices have inflated across the world. While the world struggle to meet their energy needs, countries like India are diversifying their imports to meet demands. India is one of the world's largest LPG consumers. The LPG prices in India ranges from Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg depending on subsidies. But do you know which country has the cheapest LPG in the world?
1. Algeria
Algeria tops among the countries offering cheapest LPG to their citizens. The LPG prices in Algeria ranges around Rs 7-9 per litre due to gas surplus and heavy subsidies.
2. Angola
Angola ranks second on the list with LPG prices ranging around Rs 9–10 per litre. The prices are low due to high domestic production and controlled pricing.
3. Qatar
Qatar is one of the world's largest LPG suppliers and the domestic prices range somewhere around Rs 10–13 per litre. It ranks third on the list.
4. Kuwait
With LPG prices ranging Rs 11–13 per litre, Kuwait ranks fourth on the list.
5. Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has LPG prices in the range of Rs 18–22/litre due to strong domestic production, and state-controlled pricing.
6. Russia
Russia has also kept its LPG prices low with prices around Rs 19–25 / litre due to large natural gas reserves.
7. Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia has LPG prices in the range of Rs 22–30 / litre and state-controlled fuel pricing in oil-rich economy.
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