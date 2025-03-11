Top 7 Cherry Blossom Locations Across The Globe
Cherry blossom festivals, known as hanami are celebrated worldwide, attracting visitors to witness the fleeting beauty of sakura (cherry blossom). Cherry blossom or sakura symbolize the transient beauty of the life and are celebrated worldwide during spring. Location include Tokyo and Kyoto in Japan, where parks like Ueno and the Philospher’s path offer picturesque views. In the U.S. Washington D.C.’s national cherry blossom festival commemorates japan’s 1912 gift of 3,000 trees. Macon, Georgia, hosts the international cherry blossom festival, boasting over 300,000 trees. Vancouver’s queen Elizabeth park in Canada and paris’s jardin des plantes in france.
Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo’s parks and gardens such as ueno park and Shinjuku gyoen, are famous for their cherry blossoms, offering picturesque settings for hanami celebrations. Grab your favorite journal and head to Shinjuku park in Tokyo to reflect under the cherry blossoms. The beautiful yet fleeting sakura blossoms serve as a reminder of the impermanence of life.
Kyoto, Japan
The philosopher’s path in Kyoto is lined with hundreds of cherry trees, providing a serene and scenic route for visitors during the sakura season. The iconic walk rivals even the famous gardens of osaka in its beauty. Walking the cherry blossom lined canal path takes about 30 minutes, but spend some extra time visiting the small temples and shrines along the way.
Washington, D.C., USA
The national cherry blossom festival in Washington, D.C., celebrates the 3,000 cherry trees gifted by japan in 1912, attracting numerous visitors each spring. Get in the action at tidal basin, where those famous trees beautifully frame some of the capital’s most iconic monuments. Other viewing spots for the blossoms are the neighborhood of Georgetown, the national arboretum, jafferson memorial, and the Washington monument.
Paris, France
Paris boasts beautiful cherry blossom displays in locations like the trocadero garden and jardin des plantes, enchanting both locals and tourists. Eiffel tower happens to be a prime spot for cherry blossoms in paris. The wide walkways of Trocadero serve up the prime Eiffel tower views. Early in the morning enjoy the Parisian view in bright with a hot French espresso
Vancouver, Canada
With over 40,000 cherry trees, Vancouver’s queen Elizabeth park is a popular spot to view cherry blossoms during the spring seasons. Favorite things is to enjoy traditional Japanese cultural activities such as tea ceremonies, flower arranging classes, Japanese cuisine, and more at Vandusen botanical garden, which celebrates Canada’s long standing friendship with Japan.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Visiting Amsterdam during spring is generally reserved for a flower of a different variety, the beautiful and vibrant tulips that pop up around the city. Apart from tulip goodness, you can sneak In some cherry blossom viewing as well.
Portland, Oregon
One hundred cherry trees line the waterfront as you make your way towards the steel bridge, and it’s the best spot to see the trees planted in perfect, harmonious rows. It’s not the only place to experience the magic of cherry blossom season though- pay a visit to hoyt arboretum, Laurelhurst park, or simply stumple across one of the many trees dotting the city.
