Top 9 Nuclear-Armed Nations In 2025; India Ranks At …., Pakistan At ….; Check Full List
In 2025, nine countries continue to hold nuclear weapons, shaping global power dynamics. India and Pakistan remain key players in the region, with both nations securing spots in the top 9. Here's where they stand and how they compare to the world's major nuclear powers.
As of early 2025, nine countries collectively hold around 12,331 nuclear warheads, according to the Federation of American Scientists (FAS). While Russia and the U.S. continue to lead the global count, countries like China, India, and Pakistan are steadily expanding their arsenals amid rising geopolitical tensions. Here's a closer look at the countries with nuclear weapons and how India and Pakistan stack up.
Russia – 5,449 Nuclear Warheads
Russia holds the largest nuclear stockpile in the world, with approximately 5,449 nuclear weapons. Despite dismantling some decommissioned warheads, it still maintains the highest number of deployed and reserve weapons. This extensive arsenal is a core pillar of its defense strategy and global power status.
United States – 5,277 Nuclear Warheads
The U.S. ranks second with 5,277 nuclear warheads. Its arsenal includes land-based missiles, submarine-launched warheads, and aerial bombs. While it continues to pursue disarmament diplomacy, the U.S. is also modernizing its aging nuclear triad to stay ahead in deterrence capabilities.
China – 600 Nuclear Warheads
China has increased its nuclear stockpile to around 600 warheads in 2025. It is actively working on expanding and diversifying its missile systems. Its nuclear buildup reflects Beijing's desire for strategic balance with the U.S. and India, and its growing assertiveness in global geopolitics.
France – 290 Nuclear Warheads
France possesses around 290 nuclear warheads, relying mainly on submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and air-based delivery systems. France maintains its nuclear forces independently and views them as essential for national and European defense.
United Kingdom – 225 Nuclear Warheads
The UK holds a stockpile of 225 nuclear warheads, most of which are deployed on Trident submarines. While it has reduced its arsenal over time, recent strategic reviews have called for expanding and modernizing the system, reflecting renewed security concerns in Europe.
India – 180 Nuclear Warheads
India is ranked 6th, with a nuclear arsenal of approximately 180 warheads. Guided by a "No First Use" policy, India’s strategy emphasizes minimum credible deterrence. However, rising regional tensions, particularly with China and Pakistan, have led to greater investment in nuclear delivery systems.
Pakistan – 170 Nuclear Warheads
Pakistan comes next with an estimated 170 nuclear warheads in 2025. Its doctrine focuses on deterring conventional conflict with India and includes short-range tactical nuclear weapons. Pakistan has been actively increasing its arsenal, citing national security concerns.
Israel (90) & North Korea (50)
- Israel is believed to possess around 90 nuclear warheads, although it neither confirms nor denies this. It follows a policy of nuclear ambiguity.
- North Korea, despite sanctions, has built a stockpile of 50 nuclear warheads, with continued missile testing raising global alarms.
