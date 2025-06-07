Top Turmeric Producer In The World
Known for its vibrant yellow-orange color and potent medicinal properties, turmeric is a widely cultivated spice used in cooking, cosmetics, and traditional medicine. The world's leading producer of this golden root grows it in vast tropical fields, benefiting from favorable monsoon climates.
Turmeric, a key ingredient in curries and herbal remedies, thrives in warm, humid climates with rich, loamy soil. Its active compound, curcumin, is celebrated for anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. The leading global producer harvests millions of tonnes annually, supporting both domestic use and international exports. Used in food, cosmetics, and wellness products, turmeric continues to play a vital role in agriculture, traditional healing, and the expanding natural health industry.
Top producing states of turmeric
India is the world's leading producer of turmeric, growing more of this golden spice than any other country. While turmeric is cultivated across various states, the top producers are Telangana, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. Known for its vibrant colour, distinct flavour, and medicinal benefits, turmeric holds a special place in Indian agriculture.
Benefits of turmeric
There is growing global interest in the health and wellness benefits of turmeric. The Board aims to tap into this potential by boosting awareness and consumption, expanding international markets to increase exports, encouraging research and innovation, and building on traditional knowledge to create value-added turmeric products. Special emphasis will be placed on training and skill development of turmeric farmers to help them gain more from value addition.
World’s leading producer
India stands as the world’s leading producer, consumer, and exporter of turmeric. In 2022-23, turmeric was cultivated on 3.24 lakh hectares across the country, yielding 11.61 lakh tonnes—accounting for over 75% of global production. Over 30 turmeric varieties are grown in India, spanning more than 20 states. The top turmeric-producing states include Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.
Ministry of Commerce & Industry
According to the data of Ministry of Commerce & Industry, India accounts for over 62% of the global turmeric trade. In 2022–23, the country exported 1.534 lakh tonnes of turmeric and related products, valued at USD 207.45 million, through more than 380 exporters. Major export destinations included Bangladesh, the UAE, the USA, and Malaysia. With continued efforts by the Board, turmeric exports are projected to reach USD 1 billion by 2030.
5 producers in world
In addition to the top five producers, countries such as Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, and Peru also cultivate turmeric. These regions offer favourable climates and are witnessing growing interest in turmeric's health benefits, resulting in expanded cultivation areas.
Turmeric features
Indian turmeric is highly valued for its vibrant colour, rich curcumin content, and medicinal properties. The country produces over 30 distinct varieties, each with its own unique features. Among them, Lakadong turmeric from Meghalaya stands out, containing up to 12% curcumin, making it especially popular in health-focused markets worldwide.
Turmeric exports
The Board’s initiatives aim to enhance the welfare and income of turmeric growers by focusing specifically on the sector and encouraging value addition near farms, helping farmers earn better returns. Its efforts in research, market expansion, increased consumption, and product development will also help India maintain its global leadership in turmeric exports.
