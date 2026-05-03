10 hotels where you sleep underwater - and watch fish from your bed
Explore 10 luxury hotels where you can sleep beneath the sea and watch sharks right from your bed! From the Maldives to Dubai, discover the world's top 10 truly underwater hotels, where coral reefs serve as the very decor of your walls.
Hotels That Are Under Water
The Best Underwater Hotel in the World
A Floating Room in the Middle of the Sea
The Manta Resort in Tanzania is a room that floats on water. Your bedroom is fully underwater. Real coral reefs surround you on all sides. No aquarium. Just the open ocean. (Photo source: @AfricaViewFacts)
Sleep Inside the Great Barrier Reef
Reef Suites by Cruise Whitsundays, Great Barrier Reef, Australia: In Australia, you can spend the night on a platform inside the Great Barrier Reef. Floor-to-ceiling windows show you real reef fish and coral. It is one of the most famous reefs on Earth. (Photo source: @cruisewhitsundays)
Watch Sharks While You Sleep - In Singapore
Equarius Ocean Suites in Singapore has over 40,000 fish living outside your window. Sharks and rays swim past your room all night. The water is always clean and perfectly clear. (Photo source: @Omnivoy)
Dubai's Famous Fish Hotel
Underwater Suites at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai: Atlantis The Palm in Dubai has rooms that look into a giant lagoon. Thousands of fish, rays, and reef sharks live there. You can fall asleep watching them swim in circles. (Photo source: @ShivrattanDhil1)
Also Read : 10 most beautiful hidden destinations in the world
A Hotel Built Inside a Quarry
Deep Pit Suites at InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland: In Shanghai, China, a hotel was built inside a deep rock quarry filled with water. Some rooms sit underwater. You can see fish and rock walls through your glass window. (Photo source: @RonallChersan)
First Ever Underwater Hotel
Jules’ Undersea Lodge, Key Largo, Florida, USA: Jules' Lodge was built in 1986. It started as a science lab. Today, guests must scuba dive just to reach their room. It is the world's oldest underwater hotel. (Photo source: @XekiHlongwane)
A Private Island Room Under the Sea
Niyama Private Islands Maldives – Underwater Studio: Niyama Private Islands in the Maldives has a studio room completely underwater. Turtles, reef fish, and colourful corals swim outside the glass walls all day and night. (Photo source: @shikaris)
Dubai's Underwater Villa
Floating Seahorse Villas, Dubai, The World Islands: The Floating Seahorse villas in Dubai are built partly above water and partly below. Your bedroom sits completely under the sea. You get a full view of the Arabian Gulf floor. (Photo source: @DubaiDET)
Pure Coral and Clean Blue Water
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, Maldives: Pullman Maldives has glass-wall suites surrounded by some of the cleanest coral reefs in the world. The water is crystal clear. Tropical fish pass your window from morning to night. (Photo source: @pullman_maldives)
Three Simple Tips Before You Book
Book at least 6 months early. These rooms fill up very fast. Choose a natural reef hotel for wild sea life. Choose an aquarium hotel if you want to see big fish like sharks up close. (Photo source: AI)
The Ocean Is Waiting
Most people only see the sea from above. These hotels let you live inside it. One night under the water changes how you see the whole ocean. Which room would you choose? (Photo source: AI)
Also Read : No visa required: 10 places in India that look exactly like Europe
Trending Photos