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NewsPhotos10 hotels where you sleep underwater - and watch fish from your bed
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10 hotels where you sleep underwater - and watch fish from your bed

Explore 10 luxury hotels where you can sleep beneath the sea and watch sharks right from your bed! From the Maldives to Dubai, discover the world's top 10 truly underwater hotels, where coral reefs serve as the very decor of your walls.

Updated:May 03, 2026, 06:15 PM IST
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Hotels That Are Under Water

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Hotels That Are Under Water
Imagine lying in bed. Outside your window, fish swim past. Sharks glide slowly by. Coral reefs glow in the dark. These hotels are real. And you can book one tonight.  (Photo source: @bilio_muydunuz)
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The Best Underwater Hotel in the World

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The Best Underwater Hotel in the World
The Muraka in the Maldives lets you sleep 5 metres below the Indian Ocean. The walls are made of thick curved glass. You can see the ocean floor from your bed. (Photo source: @conrad_maldives)  
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A Floating Room in the Middle of the Sea

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A Floating Room in the Middle of the Sea

The Manta Resort in Tanzania is a room that floats on water. Your bedroom is fully underwater. Real coral reefs surround you on all sides. No aquarium. Just the open ocean. (Photo source: @AfricaViewFacts)

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Sleep Inside the Great Barrier Reef

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Sleep Inside the Great Barrier Reef

Reef Suites by Cruise Whitsundays, Great Barrier Reef, Australia: In Australia, you can spend the night on a platform inside the Great Barrier Reef. Floor-to-ceiling windows show you real reef fish and coral. It is one of the most famous reefs on Earth. (Photo source: @cruisewhitsundays)

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Watch Sharks While You Sleep - In Singapore

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Watch Sharks While You Sleep - In Singapore

Equarius Ocean Suites in Singapore has over 40,000 fish living outside your window. Sharks and rays swim past your room all night. The water is always clean and perfectly clear. (Photo source: @Omnivoy)

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Dubai's Famous Fish Hotel

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Dubai's Famous Fish Hotel

Underwater Suites at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai: Atlantis The Palm in Dubai has rooms that look into a giant lagoon. Thousands of fish, rays, and reef sharks live there. You can fall asleep watching them swim in circles. (Photo source: @ShivrattanDhil1)

Also Read : 10 most beautiful hidden destinations in the world

 

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A Hotel Built Inside a Quarry

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A Hotel Built Inside a Quarry

Deep Pit Suites at InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland: In Shanghai, China, a hotel was built inside a deep rock quarry filled with water. Some rooms sit underwater. You can see fish and rock walls through your glass window. (Photo source: @RonallChersan)

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First Ever Underwater Hotel

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First Ever Underwater Hotel

Jules’ Undersea Lodge, Key Largo, Florida, USA: Jules' Lodge was built in 1986. It started as a science lab. Today, guests must scuba dive just to reach their room. It is the world's oldest underwater hotel. (Photo source: @XekiHlongwane)

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A Private Island Room Under the Sea

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A Private Island Room Under the Sea

Niyama Private Islands Maldives – Underwater Studio: Niyama Private Islands in the Maldives has a studio room completely underwater. Turtles, reef fish, and colourful corals swim outside the glass walls all day and night. (Photo source: @shikaris)

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Dubai's Underwater Villa

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Dubai's Underwater Villa

Floating Seahorse Villas, Dubai, The World Islands: The Floating Seahorse villas in Dubai are built partly above water and partly below. Your bedroom sits completely under the sea. You get a full view of the Arabian Gulf floor. (Photo source: @DubaiDET)

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Pure Coral and Clean Blue Water

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Pure Coral and Clean Blue Water

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, Maldives: Pullman Maldives has glass-wall suites surrounded by some of the cleanest coral reefs in the world. The water is crystal clear. Tropical fish pass your window from morning to night. (Photo source: @pullman_maldives)

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Three Simple Tips Before You Book

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Three Simple Tips Before You Book

Book at least 6 months early. These rooms fill up very fast. Choose a natural reef hotel for wild sea life. Choose an aquarium hotel if you want to see big fish like sharks up close. (Photo source: AI)

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The Ocean Is Waiting

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The Ocean Is Waiting

Most people only see the sea from above. These hotels let you live inside it. One night under the water changes how you see the whole ocean. Which room would you choose? (Photo source: AI)

 

Also Read : No visa required: 10 places in India that look exactly like Europe

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