10 'fake-looking' places on earth that are 100% real - and you can actually visit them
From glowing bays to mirror lakes, these 10 jaw-dropping destinations barely look real. Here's where they are and how to find them.
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ AI
A world most travellers never see
A world most travellers never see: Most people visit the same dozen places. But Earth hides destinations so strange and beautiful they barely look real. Here are 10 of them.
Bioluminescent bay
Bioluminescent bay - The bay that glows at night: Mosquito Bay in Puerto Rico glows electric blue after dark. Millions of microorganisms light up when disturbed. Kayak through it between May and November for the clearest glow.
Zhangjiajie
Zhangjiajie - The mountains that float: Zhangjiajie in China has sandstone pillars rising 300 metres above the forest floor. Over 3,000 of them exist. The landscape directly inspired the floating mountains in Avatar.
Fairy pools
Fairy pools - Pools that look painted: The Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye are glacier-fed and stay crystal clear year-round. The water shifts between blue and green depending on the light. September is the best month to visit.
Salar de Uyuni
Salar de Uyuni - The world's biggest mirror: Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia spans over 10,000 square kilometres. After rain, a thin layer of water turns the entire flat into a perfect mirror. Visit between January and March.
Waitomo caves
Waitomo caves - The cave that looks like space: Waitomo Caves in New Zealand are home to thousands of native glowworms. They cling to the ceiling and produce a cold blue light. Boat tours run daily through the dark.
Richat structure
Richat structure - The bullseye in the Sahara: The Richat Structure in Mauritania is a rock formation nearly 50 kilometres wide. It is clearly visible from space. Fly over it from Atar, the nearest town.
Pamukkale
Pamukkale - Turkey's cotton castle: Pamukkale in Turkey has bright white terraces filled with warm mineral water. They have formed over thousands of years. Visitors can still walk and bathe in some sections today.
Cano cristales
Cano cristales - The river that runs in five colours: Cano Cristales in Colombia runs in five colours between July and November. A rare aquatic plant causes the vivid reds and yellows. Access is only through guided national park tours.
Giant's causeway
Giant's causeway - 40,000 hexagonal stepping stones: Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland has around 40,000 interlocking basalt columns, formed by ancient volcanic activity. Some reach 12 metres tall. Entry to the site is free.
Plitvice lakes
Plitvice lakes -16 lakes, countless waterfalls: Plitvice Lakes in Croatia has 16 terraced lakes linked by over 90 waterfalls. The water shifts from green to deep blue depending on light and minerals. April and May are ideal.
Your next destination is out there
Your next destination is out there: Earth holds far more beautiful places than most people will see in a lifetime. These 10 are just the beginning. The hardest part is choosing where to go first.
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ AI
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