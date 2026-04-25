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NewsPhotos125 days of continuous daylight: Discover 10 places where the sun never sets
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125 days of continuous daylight: Discover 10 places where the sun never sets

Discover 10 unique places where the Midnight Sun never sets and a single day lasts months. From Norway to Alaska, explore how the Earth's tilt creates a mysterious world of endless summer.  Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik

 

 

Updated:Apr 25, 2026, 07:56 AM IST
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Beyond the horizon where sun forgets to set

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Beyond the horizon where sun forgets to set

Most of the world knows two things: day and night. But there are places on Earth where night simply disappears. For weeks, sometimes months, the sun stays up even at midnight. These are 10 places where darkness nearly vanishes in summer. 

 

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Why the Arctic stays golden

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Why the Arctic stays golden

This is called the Midnight Sun. It happens because Earth tilts on its axis, so places inside or very near the Arctic Circle receive constant or near-constant sunlight during summer. The closer a place is to the North Pole, the longer the sun stays above the horizon. 

 

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The world record for endless light

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The world record for endless light

The world record in this list belongs to Longyearbyen in Svalbard, Norway. It is one of the world’s northernmost permanent settlements, sitting at about 78 degrees north. From about April 20 to August 23, the sun does not set, giving the town roughly 125 days of continuous daylight. 

 

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Two months of eternal noon

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Two months of eternal noon

Norway dominates the Midnight Sun map. Tromsø, the Arctic Capital, sees around two months of continuous daylight from late May to late July, while North Cape records more than 70 days of the sun skimming the horizon. The Lofoten Islands are famous for all-night glow and extremely long summer days, even where the effect is more twilight-like than fully sun-above-horizon. 

 

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North America’s brightest nights

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North America’s brightest nights

In Alaska, Utqiaġvik gets more than 80 continuous days of sunlight from mid-May to early August, making it the longest Midnight Sun stretch in the United States. In Greenland, Ilulissat sits beside giant icebergs in Disko Bay under skies that barely darken in summer, and the nearby Ilulissat Icefjord is UNESCO-listed. 

 

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The land of white nights

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The Land of the White Nights

Abisko and Kiruna in Swedish Lapland are known for clear skies and nearly two months of 24-hour light. Russia’s Murmansk, the largest Arctic city, records about 62 straight days without sunset. In Finland, Rovaniemi is best described as a land of white nights and very long June days, with the Midnight Sun period lasting roughly from early June to early July. 

 

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Golden hour that never ends

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Golden hour that never ends

Iceland lies mostly south of the Arctic Circle, so it does not usually get a full Midnight Sun in the strict sense. Instead, June brings near-endless twilight, with the sun dipping only briefly below the horizon and bathing waterfalls, lava fields, and northern towns like Ísafjörður in golden light through the night. 

 

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Life without darkness

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Life without darkness

Living without darkness changes daily life. People use blackout curtains to sleep, summer festivals stretch well past midnight, and hikers set out at 2 a.m. in full light. The best time to see this phenomenon is May to July, with the peak around the June solstice.

 

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Finding peace in infinite summer

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Finding peace in infinite summer

These destinations offer something few other places on Earth can match: a summer sky that refuses to turn dark. For visitors, it feels surreal, but for people who live there, it is simply the rhythm of the Arctic season. 

ALSO READ | No visa required: 10 places in India that look exactly like Europe

 

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