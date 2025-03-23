Trump Deals Fresh Blow To Pakistan; To Ban Citizens Of 11 Countries From Entering US
US Visa Ban: A draft proposal from the Trump administration outlines potential travel restrictions on citizens from various countries. The list categorizes nations into three groups based on the severity of restrictions: full travel bans, sharp visa restrictions, and countries given a grace period to address concerns. While this proposal is still subject to change, here’s a breakdown of the affected countries.
Full Travel Ban – No Entry Allowed
The strictest category includes nations where all travel to the U.S. is prohibited. The countries listed are primarily those with geopolitical conflicts, strained relations with the U.S., or security concerns. The Countries are: Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.
Visa Sharply Restricted
Citizens of these countries may still apply for U.S. visas, but approvals will be significantly reduced or subjected to intense scrutiny. This list includes a mix of authoritarian regimes and politically sensitive nations. These countries are Belarus, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, Pakistan, Russia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan and Turkmenistan.
Yellow Category – Countries Of Concerns
Nations in this category are given a grace period of 60 days to improve security measures and cooperate with US. policies to avoid facing stricter travel limitations. These countries are Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Liberia, Malawi, and Mali.
Implications
These restrictions could severely impact citizens' ability to travel for work, education, and family visits. The measures may also strain diplomatic ties and hinder economic and cultural exchanges between these nations and the US.
Why These Countries?
The listed nations were chosen based on factors such as security threats, visa overstay rates, and foreign policy concerns. Some have been accused of inadequate identity verification processes or ties to extremist activities.
What Happens Next?
The draft proposal is still subject to review and possible modifications. Countries in the "Yellow" category may take steps to meet U.S. requirements, while nations under a full ban could pursue diplomatic negotiations. The final decision will determine the future of travel and relations between these countries and the U.S.
