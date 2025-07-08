Golden Visa Reality Check: Why Not Every Indian With Rs 23 Lakh Qualifies | In Pics
The UAE's new Rs 23 lakh Golden Visa for Indians isn't a simple purchase. Discover the strict eligibility criteria for investors, talents, entrepreneurs, students, and how the nomination-based model works.
Golden Visa Reality Check
The United Arab Emirates' new nomination-based Golden Visa model is quite popular among Indian citizens. It has a perceived one-time cost of AED 1,00,000 (about ₹23.3 lakh) for lifetime residency. However, official statements from the UAE government indicate that it is not simply a transaction. While it has garnered a lot of attention, eligibility for this long-term residency permit is tightly controlled, and approval is not guaranteed just because a fee is paid.
Key Benefits, Freedoms Of The Golden Visa
The UAE Golden Visa allowed foreign nationals to live, work, or study in the Emirates for extended periods. Its benefits include a renewable visa valid for 5 or 10 years, multiple-entry options, no sponsor requirements, the ability to stay outside the UAE for long periods without losing the visa, and full sponsorship rights for family members and domestic workers.
Understanding The 'Not For Everyone' Clause
Though the nomination model seems to reduce the direct investment barrier, it comes with a strict vetting process. Each Golden Visa category—whether investor, entrepreneur, student, or professional—has its own documentation, background checks, and approval criteria, according to official UAE sources.
The Nomination Route
Rayad Kamal Ayub, Managing Director of Rayad Group, one of the authorised agencies that help Indian and Bangladeshi citizens with the nomination-based visa, said, "This is a golden opportunity for Indians." However, he noted that applicants must pass rigorous criminal background checks, anti-money laundering evaluations, and even social media reviews. Final approval is solely in the hands of UAE authorities. The nomination-based route removes the usual property or business investment requirements and instead focuses on the applicant's profession, contributions to society, and potential economic value to the UAE.
Detailed Eligibility Categories
Investors: Must invest AED 2 million (about ₹4.67 crore) in a UAE-approved fund or property. They must show that they own this capital outright, not through a loan. Proof of medical insurance is also required, and to qualify for a 10-year visa, applicants must demonstrate payment of AED 250,000 annually in UAE taxes.
Entrepreneurs
Need to own a business worth over AED 500,000 (approximately ₹1.17 crore) in the tech or innovation sector. Approval from auditors, incubators, and local authorities is essential.
Specialised Talents
This category included doctors, artists, scientists, executives, and athletes. Applicants must have endorsements from relevant government bodies. For instance, executives must provide a salary certificate that confirms a monthly income of at least AED 50,000 (around ₹11.69 lakh) and a letter proving five years of experience.
Students
High school students with at least 95% marks or university students with high GPAs from top global institutions can be granted 5 to 10 year visas.
Humanitarian Workers And Frontline Heroes
Applicants need verifiable proof of long-term service or significant contributions in their fields.
