photoDetails

english

Trump- Zelenskyy Meeting: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House following a tense meeting with US President Donald Trump on Friday. His remarkable transition from television star to Ukraine’s leader has made him a symbol of resilience, especially after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. But what is Zelenskyy’s net worth, and how much does he earn as president? This gallery takes you through the details.