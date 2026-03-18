Unbelievable! These countries have no armies – Here’s how they protect themselves and survive
Military strength often seems inseparable from national survival, but a handful of nations defy this norm. Approximately 36 countries and territories operate without a permanent army. Here is how these nations manage national security and protect their sovereignty.
World’s military-free nations
The world map also has nations without a standing army. These nations rely on alternative security arrangements to maintain safety. Some are tiny city-states and others cover small islands, but every one of them follows an unconventional approach by safeguarding sovereignty without relying on a traditional military. (Photo: Reuters)
Alliances with powerful neighbours
Several countries depend on agreements with stronger nations to ensure defense. Monaco, for instance, entrusts its security to France. Bhutan has a long-standing defense partnership with India. It shows that strong partnerships can replace a domestic army. (Photo: Reuters)
International defense pacts
Membership in international alliances can compensate for a lack of armed forces. Iceland has no standing army but is a NATO member. Under its defense principle, any attack on one member triggers a defense response from all. It ensures Iceland’s security through international cooperation. (Photo: Reuters)
Special bilateral agreements
Micronesia, Palau and the Marshall Islands rely on the United States through the Compact of Free Association. These treaties give the United States responsibility for their defense and allow military installations if needed.
Such agreements allow small nations to focus on domestic governance while leaving defense to a powerful ally. (Photo: Reuters)
Civilian security forces
Some countries have trained police or paramilitary units in place of an army. Costa Rica abolished its military in 1949 and now depends on its Public Force. Technically a police organisation, it has specialised units for border protection and counter-terrorism. It combines civilian oversight with operational readiness. (Photo: Reuters)
Constitutionally restricted militaries
A few nations, such as Panama and Costa Rica, deliberately disbanded their armies through constitutional reforms. The aim was to prevent coups or military overreach. Funds that would have supported a military are redirected to education, healthcare and social programmes. This creates a different form of national strength. (Photo: Reuters)
A multi-layered security approach
Countries without armies use many ways to stay safe. Treaties, alliances, paramilitary forces and diplomacy work together to protect them. Each layer contributes to national protection. It shows that defense is not always about soldiers and tanks but also about strategy, cooperation and innovation. (Photo: Reuters)
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