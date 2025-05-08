Uncovering These 8 Most Isolated Islands Of The World: THIS Place Has 0 Population, Can You Believe It?
Most Isolated Islands Of The World: Far away from the hustle-bustle of mundane life and crowded places, there exists certain islands in the world which are isolated and so much so that reportedly at one such place only 250 inhabitants are staying. Can you imagine? Well, let's scroll through the list of isolated islands in the world, as per several reports:
South Georgia
South Georgia is an island in the South Atlantic Ocean that is part of the British Overseas Territory of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands. It lies around 1,400 kilometres (870 mi) east of the Falkland Islands. The terrain is mountainous, with the central ridge rising to 2,935 metres (9,629 ft) at Mount Paget. Its estimated population is 32 (summer), 16 (winter), 30 (1945) as per Wikipedia.
Tristan da Cunha
This is a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean. It is one of three constituent parts of the British Overseas Territory of Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, with its own constitution. The nearest inhabited landmass, St. Helena, is over 1,300 miles away. As of October 2018, the main island had 250 permanent inhabitants, who all carry British Overseas Territories citizenship.
The Kerguelen Islands
The Kerguelen Islands, also known as the Desolation Islands are a group of islands in the sub-Antarctic region. According to Wikipedia, the estimated population here remains around 45 (winter) around 110 (summer).
Spitsbergen
Spitsbergen formerly known as West Spitsbergen is the largest and the only permanently populated island of the Svalbard archipelago in northern Norway in the Arctic Ocean.
Pitcairn Island
According to Britannica, this volcanic island in the South Pacific—the only inhabited island of the British overseas territory of Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie, and Oeno islands—is probably best known as the haven of the mutineers of the British ship HMS Bounty, who settled there in 1790. In 2023, the territory had 35 permanent inhabitants, rendering it the smallest territory in the world in terms of permanent resident population.
Novaya Zemlya
Novaya Zemlya is an archipelago in northern Russia. It is situated in the Arctic Ocean, in the extreme northeast of Europe, with Cape Flissingsky, on the northern island, considered the easternmost point of Europe. It has an estimated population of 3,576 (2021).
Easter Island
Easter Island is an island and special territory of Chile in the southeastern Pacific Ocean, at the southeasternmost point of the Polynesian Triangle in Oceania. The island is renowned for its nearly 1,000 extant monumental statues, called moai, which were created by the early Rapa Nui people. In 1995, UNESCO named Easter Island a World Heritage Site, with much of the island protected within Rapa Nui National Park.
Bouvet Island
Bouvet Island is an uninhabited subantarctic volcanic island and dependency of Norway. It is a protected nature reserve, and situated in the South Atlantic Ocean at the southern end of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, it is the world's most remote island. There is 0 population in this island, as per Wikipedia information.
