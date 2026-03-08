Unit 731: Inside Japan’s darkest secret experiment unit of World War II, where humans were used as lab rats
Unit 731: For years, rumours circulated about a secret facility in Japanese-occupied Manchuria where people entered but never returned. Hidden behind barbed wire and strict military secrecy, Unit 731 operated during World War II as a research centre of the Imperial Japanese Army. What happened inside its walls remained largely unknown to the world for decades, until evidence began to reveal a chilling programme of human experimentation that would become one of the darkest chapters of wartime history.
The darkest secret
Unit 731 was a covert Japanese military research unit during the Second Sino-Japanese War and World War II. Operated by the Imperial Japanese Army, it was based in Harbin, in Japanese-occupied Manchuria. Its stated mission was “research on disease prevention,” but in reality, it conducted inhumane human experimentation.
The experiments
Prisoners, including Chinese civilians, Russian prisoners of war, and others, were subjected to horrific tests. Experiments included exposure to extreme temperatures, vivisection without anaesthesia, deliberate infection with deadly pathogens, and tests on weapons such as plague, anthrax, and cholera. The aim was to study the effects of diseases and biological weapons on the human body.
Victims
Historians estimate that thousands of people died as a result of Unit 731’s experiments. Many were prisoners of war or civilians forcibly taken to the facility. Names, records, and identities were often destroyed, leaving families without knowledge of their loved ones’ fate.
The Leadership
Unit 731 was led by Lieutenant General Shiro Ishii, a Japanese army physician. Ishii and his team carried out experiments under strict secrecy. After the war, many members avoided prosecution by reportedly sharing their research with the United States in exchange for immunity.
Aftermath and legacy
The atrocities of Unit 731 remained largely hidden for decades. While the Tokyo Trials prosecuted some Japanese war criminals, many involved in Unit 731 were not tried, leading to enduring controversy. The unit is now widely recognised as a symbol of wartime human rights violations and biological warfare ethics breaches.
Remembering the victims
Today, museums and memorials in China, including in Harbin, honour the victims of Unit 731. The site and its history serve as a reminder of the dangers of unchecked military experimentation and the importance of ethical standards in medical research.
Trending Photos