Unit 731: Inside Japan’s darkest secret experiment unit of World War II, where humans were used as lab rats

Unit 731: For years, rumours circulated about a secret facility in Japanese-occupied Manchuria where people entered but never returned. Hidden behind barbed wire and strict military secrecy, Unit 731 operated during World War II as a research centre of the Imperial Japanese Army. What happened inside its walls remained largely unknown to the world for decades, until evidence began to reveal a chilling programme of human experimentation that would become one of the darkest chapters of wartime history.