Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3025054https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/unit-731-inside-japan-s-darkest-secret-experiment-unit-of-world-war-ii-where-humans-were-used-as-lab-rats-3025054
NewsPhotosUnit 731: Inside Japan’s darkest secret experiment unit of World War II, where humans were used as lab rats
photoDetails

Unit 731: Inside Japan’s darkest secret experiment unit of World War II, where humans were used as lab rats

Unit 731: For years, rumours circulated about a secret facility in Japanese-occupied Manchuria where people entered but never returned. Hidden behind barbed wire and strict military secrecy, Unit 731 operated during World War II as a research centre of the Imperial Japanese Army. What happened inside its walls remained largely unknown to the world for decades, until evidence began to reveal a chilling programme of human experimentation that would become one of the darkest chapters of wartime history.

Updated:Mar 08, 2026, 09:11 PM IST
Follow Us

The darkest secret

1/6
The darkest secret

Unit 731 was a covert Japanese military research unit during the Second Sino-Japanese War and World War II. Operated by the Imperial Japanese Army, it was based in Harbin, in Japanese-occupied Manchuria. Its stated mission was “research on disease prevention,” but in reality, it conducted inhumane human experimentation.

Follow Us

The experiments

2/6
The experiments

Prisoners, including Chinese civilians, Russian prisoners of war, and others, were subjected to horrific tests. Experiments included exposure to extreme temperatures, vivisection without anaesthesia, deliberate infection with deadly pathogens, and tests on weapons such as plague, anthrax, and cholera. The aim was to study the effects of diseases and biological weapons on the human body.

Follow Us

Victims

3/6
Victims

Historians estimate that thousands of people died as a result of Unit 731’s experiments. Many were prisoners of war or civilians forcibly taken to the facility. Names, records, and identities were often destroyed, leaving families without knowledge of their loved ones’ fate.

Follow Us

The Leadership

4/6
The Leadership

Unit 731 was led by Lieutenant General Shiro Ishii, a Japanese army physician. Ishii and his team carried out experiments under strict secrecy. After the war, many members avoided prosecution by reportedly sharing their research with the United States in exchange for immunity.

Follow Us

Aftermath and legacy

5/6
Aftermath and legacy

The atrocities of Unit 731 remained largely hidden for decades. While the Tokyo Trials prosecuted some Japanese war criminals, many involved in Unit 731 were not tried, leading to enduring controversy. The unit is now widely recognised as a symbol of wartime human rights violations and biological warfare ethics breaches.

Follow Us

Remembering the victims

6/6
Remembering the victims

Today, museums and memorials in China, including in Harbin, honour the victims of Unit 731. The site and its history serve as a reminder of the dangers of unchecked military experimentation and the importance of ethical standards in medical research.

Follow Us
Unit 731World War IIWorld War IIIJapan Unit 731Shiro Ishii Unit 731
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Iran Shahed Drone
The $50,000 'lawnmower' drone that is bankrupting $4,000,000 missile defences and winning
camera icon8
title
World's largest cricket stadium
World’s largest cricket stadium: Inside IND vs NZ t20 world cup 2026 final venue with 1,32,000 seats, 63 acre campus, 13,000 vehicle parking, huge food court
camera icon8
title
Technology
IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final: 8 Viral AI prompts to boost Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team spirit at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad
camera icon7
title
Women's Day 2026
Women’s Day 2026: From Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to Uyare, 7 Malayalam films that broke barriers with powerful female stories and where to watch them
camera icon8
title
Technology
Happy Women’s Day 2026: 8 Viral AI prompts to create unique Mahila Diwas images using Google Gemini for Instagram and WhatsApp