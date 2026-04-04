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US retains top spot as China narrows gap; check top 7 countries in Global Soft Power Index 2026

The United States continues to lead the Global Soft Power Index 2026, maintaining its dominance through cultural influence, diplomacy, and global outreach, even as China rapidly closes the gap with expanding economic and strategic presence. Here is the top seven countries from the Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index 2026, which ranks 193 nations based on global perceptions of their attractiveness, influence, and reputation. The index draws from surveys of over 150,000 respondents across 100+ markets, evaluating factors like familiarity, reputation, influence, culture, governance, business & trade, education & science, and more.

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Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Apr 04, 2026, 02:33 PM IST

United States (Score-74.9) 1 / 7 The US retains the top spot despite recording the steepest decline (-4.6 points). It excels in arts & entertainment, media influence, global brands, science & technology, and diplomatic reach, driven by Hollywood, tech giants, and cultural exports. However, perceptions in governance and values have softened amid geopolitical shifts. Follow Us

China (Score-73.5) 2 / 7 China has narrows the gap with the US (now just 1.4 points behind) and is the only top-10 nation to see its score rise (+0.7). It performs strongly in business & trade, economic stability messaging, and infrastructure perceptions, positioning itself as a credible alternative on the world stage. Follow Us

Japan (Score-70.6) 3 / 7 Japan overtook the UK to secure 3rd place, thanks to its strengths in sustainability, education, products & brands, and "lived experience" appeal through tourism, technology, and culture. It earned the highest total medals (26) in the index's granular categories. Follow Us

United Kingdom (Score- 69.2) 4 / 7 The UK drops to 4th (its lowest position ever, -3.2 points) amid declines in reputation and people & values perceptions. Having said that, it still benefits from strong media, heritage, and international relations influence but faces challenges in a shifting global mood. Follow Us

Germany (Score- 67.7) 5 / 7 Germany is in 5th place but sees a notable decline, specifically in economic stability, science & technology leadership, and diplomatic perceptions. Its engineering excellence and reliability remain core strengths. Follow Us

France (Score- 65.8) 6 / 7 France ranks 6th, leveraging its cultural heritage, arts, luxury brands, and diplomatic influence (including cuisine, fashion, and international institutions). It maintains solid appeal in lifestyle and heritage categories. Follow Us