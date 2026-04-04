US retains top spot as China narrows gap; check top 7 countries in Global Soft Power Index 2026
United States (Score-74.9)
The US retains the top spot despite recording the steepest decline (-4.6 points). It excels in arts & entertainment, media influence, global brands, science & technology, and diplomatic reach, driven by Hollywood, tech giants, and cultural exports. However, perceptions in governance and values have softened amid geopolitical shifts.
China (Score-73.5)
China has narrows the gap with the US (now just 1.4 points behind) and is the only top-10 nation to see its score rise (+0.7). It performs strongly in business & trade, economic stability messaging, and infrastructure perceptions, positioning itself as a credible alternative on the world stage.
Japan (Score-70.6)
Japan overtook the UK to secure 3rd place, thanks to its strengths in sustainability, education, products & brands, and "lived experience" appeal through tourism, technology, and culture. It earned the highest total medals (26) in the index's granular categories.
United Kingdom (Score- 69.2)
The UK drops to 4th (its lowest position ever, -3.2 points) amid declines in reputation and people & values perceptions. Having said that, it still benefits from strong media, heritage, and international relations influence but faces challenges in a shifting global mood.
Germany (Score- 67.7)
Germany is in 5th place but sees a notable decline, specifically in economic stability, science & technology leadership, and diplomatic perceptions. Its engineering excellence and reliability remain core strengths.
France (Score- 65.8)
France ranks 6th, leveraging its cultural heritage, arts, luxury brands, and diplomatic influence (including cuisine, fashion, and international institutions). It maintains solid appeal in lifestyle and heritage categories.
Switzerland (Score- 63.2)
Switzerland bags 7th spot and dominates the "medal table" with 17 gold medals across metrics like reputation, governance, international relations, and economic strength. It is widely seen as a benchmark for trust, stability, neutrality, and quality of life.
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