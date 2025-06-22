US Bombs Iran's Three Nuclear Sites: White House Released Photos Of Trump In Situation Room
President Trump confirmed US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites including Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan. Trump praised American forces and said, "Now is the time for peace." The White House also released photos showing of Situation Room as the forces carried out attcks on Iran’s nuclear sites
Trump claimed a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear sites. The White House shared photos of operation and during Trump’s national address on the unfolding situation.
The White House released images of President Trump, Vice predident and top officials in the Situation Room during Iran airstrikes.
The photos were published during Trump’s national address on the Iran situation.
President Trump and Vice President JD Vance were seen togather in image.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine were present.
Intelligence and diplomatic leaders, including Tulsi Gabbard, John Ratcliffe, and Marco Rubio, also attended. (Image: X/ @WhiteHouse45)
Trending Photos