Vegetarian City: World’s First City Where You Will Not Get Non- Veg Food
Discover the intriguing story a city that has made history with a groundbreaking decision. Influenced by powerful protests from Jain monks, this city has implemented a ban that sets it apart from any other in the world.
Non- Veg Banned
Find out how this move is reshaping the community, sparking debates, and attracting new culinary ventures, all while respecting deep-rooted religious beliefs. Delve into the reasons behind this unique ban and explore the diverse reactions it has elicited.
Palitana's Unique Ban
Palitana town in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district has become the world's first city to completely ban non-vegetarian food, including the sale and consumption of meat and eggs.
Driven by Jain Monks
This decision was influenced by continuous protests from Jain monks, including a 2014 hunger strike by nearly 200 monks demanding the closure of around 250 butcher shops.
Government Action
Respecting the sentiments of the Jain community, the government implemented the ban, prohibiting the sale of meat, eggs, and the slaughtering of animals, with penalties for violations.
Victory for Jainism
This move is seen as a major victory for Jainism, symbolizing respect for their religious beliefs and promoting a vegetarian lifestyle.
Vegetarian Cuisine Flourishes
With the ban, many vegetarian restaurants have opened in Palitana, offering a variety of delicious vegetarian dishes.
Maintaining Sanctity
Palitana is a prominent Jain pilgrimage site, and the ban helps maintain its sanctity, attracting more vegetarian restaurants to cater to visitors.
Criticism and Concerns
The ban has faced criticism, with some arguing it interferes with food freedom and could negatively impact tourism, as many tourists prefer non-vegetarian food.
