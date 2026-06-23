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No visa? No problem: 7 stunning 'cheat code' destinations for Indian travelers in 2026

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 09:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 10:03 PM IST

Forget the long queues and expensive visa fees! In 2026, the Indian passport is more powerful than ever, unlocking doors to tropical paradises and mountain escapes without a single visa application. From Thailand’s beaches to Kazakhstan’s peaks, we’ve curated the ultimate guide to the best visa-free destinations for Indian travelers. Your next international
adventure starts right here! (Photo source: ChatGpt)

 

 

Snowy Trans-Ili Alatau mountains towering over the green parks of Almaty1/7

The "European" hack

Stop crying over Schengen delays! Get 'Switzerland vibes' in Kazakhstan with 14 days of pure visa-free bliss. Direct flights from Delhi are under 4 hours.

 

Also Read: India's sweetest diplomat conquers the West - Secret weapon used by New Delhi to win global power

Boat floating on the neon-blue waters of Thailand's Phi Phi Islands2/7

The extended stay

Thailand just leveled up! In 2026, the visa-free stay for Indians was extended to 60 days. That’s two months of pad thai, island hopping, and zero paperwork. Who are you taking?

The "rich lifestyle" entry3/7

The "rich lifestyle" entry

Mauritius: Want the 5-star life? Mauritius offers 90 days visa-free for Indian citizens. It’s not just beaches; it’s hiking, wildlife, and luxury that doesn't require an embassy visit.

The foodie's paradise4/7

The foodie's paradise

Malaysia is officially Visa-Free! Explore the streets of Kuala Lumpur or the jungles of Borneo for up to 30 days. Pro Tip: The shopping in 2026 is better than ever.

The "no-flight" adventure5/7

The "no-flight" adventure

Neapl: The ultimate budget flex. Walk or drive in with just your Voter ID or Passport. No visa, no fees, just the highest mountains in the world at your doorstep.

The Island Secret6/7

The Island Secret

Seychelles: Did you know Indians get a 'Permit on Arrival' (Free of Charge) for the Seychelles? It’s the ultimate honeymoon 'cheat code' for 2026.

The checklist7/7

The checklist

Save this for your 2026 planning! Which one are you ticking off first?

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