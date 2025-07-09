Want a Golden Visa? Here’s What It Costs in 5 Popular Countries For Indians
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a new Golden Visa scheme for Indian citizens, which will operate on a nomination basis rather than requiring large financial investments in property or business. This move marks a shift from the traditional investment-based model. India and Bangladesh have been selected for the initial pilot phase of this initiative. As part of the rollout, the UAE government has appointed Rayad Group, a consultancy firm, to test and manage the first phase of the nomination-based Golden Visa programme in India. This scheme aims to simplify access to long-term residency for deserving individuals.
Indian HNWI migration
Golden visas are a popular option for individuals seeking to move abroad and settle permanently. These visas are typically offered to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), allowing them to relocate to a preferred country either immediately or after retirement. Once granted a golden visa, recipients gain legal residency status, which provides them with the right to live, work, pursue education, and access healthcare services in the host country.
Permanent residency for Indians
Indians looking for permanent residency or a second citizenship now have various affordable golden visa options to choose from. These programs allow long-term residence and, in some cases, lead to citizenship through relatively small investments or government fees. Unlike traditional high-cost schemes, countries like the UAE, Portugal, Greece, and island nations such as Dominica provide more budget-friendly and accessible alternatives.
UAE-
The UAE has introduced a new Golden Visa option for Indians, which is based on a nomination system. Applicants can get pre-approval from India itself and don’t need to travel to Dubai for the initial process.
Cost: Under this new policy, Indians can receive a lifetime UAE Golden Visa by paying AED 1,00,000 (approximately ₹23.30 lakh).
U.S Golden Visa
After becoming U.S. President in January, Donald Trump announced the Trump Gold Card Golden Visa. It was meant for wealthy people who wanted to invest in the U.S. in return for permanent residency.
Cost: Although the visa is currently on hold, the U.S. Golden Visa was priced at $5 million.
Canada
Canada offers a Golden Visa program called the Start-Up Visa Program. It gives permanent residency to entrepreneurs and investors who want to start or grow a business in Canada.
Cost: The total cost, including all fees, ranges from $215,000 to $275,000, depending on the type of start-up business.
New Zealand–
New Zealand introduced its new Golden Visa, called the Active Investor Plus Visa, in September 2022. This visa allows individuals to live, work, and study in the country permanently, provided they meet the required investment amount and spend a certain amount of time in New Zealand.
Cost: The minimum investment required begins at NZD 5 million.
Singapore Gold Scheme
Singapore offers a Golden Visa scheme called the Global Investor Program (GIP). It is designed for foreign business owners, entrepreneurs, and senior executives who wish to start or invest in a business in Singapore. Approved applicants are granted permanent residency within 9 to 12 months.
Cost: The required investment starts at SGD 10 million and can go up to SGD 50 million, depending on the nature and scale of the business.
