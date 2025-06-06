Advertisement
Want Luxury Foreign Tour In Budget? These Destinations Make You Feel Like King Even In Rs One Lakh; Know Why
Want Luxury Foreign Tour In Budget? These Destinations Make You Feel Like King Even In Rs One Lakh; Know Why

Planning to go on a holiday abroad? Here is a list of countries where you can holiday like royalty while spending less money. 

 

Updated:Jun 06, 2025, 11:05 PM IST
Vietnam

Vietnam

Vietnam, which is a popular Buddhist pilgrimage site, offers tourists a wide range of experiences, from exploring ancient cities and historical sites to indulging in delicious cuisine.  Here, 100 INR is approximately equal to 30,389.54 Vietnamese Dongs.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan, a popular tourist destination, is known for its rich history and numerous historical sites and architectural marvels. Here, 100 INR is approximately equal to 14,901.12 Uzbekistani Soms.

Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone, a country in West Africa, is famous for its white-sand beaches. Here, 100 INR is approximately equal to 25,530 Sierra Leonean Leones (SLL). 

 

Paraguay

Paraguay

Paraguay offers a unique blend of beauty and heritage. Here, 100 INR is approximately equal to 9,308.42 Paraguayan Guarani.

 

Laos

Laos

Laos, known for its serene beauty and rich history, attracts tourists from all over the world.  Here, 100 INR is approximately equal to 25,170.98 Laotian Kips. 

 

Iraq

Iraq

Iraq, known for its hearty and delicious dishes, is another country where Indian currency holds more value. Here, 100 INR is approximately equal to 1527.90 Iraqi Dinars.

Iran

Iran

Iran, a country known for its rich history and stunning architecture. Here, 100 INR is approximately equal to 49,076.75 Iranian Rials. Another great thing about the country is that it allows Indian tourists to visit visa-free for a limited time.

 

