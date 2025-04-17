Top 10 Wealthiest Cities of 2025: Where Do Indian Cities Rank? Check List
Do you know where most millionaires live around the world? Today, many people have a lot of wealth, and more of them are choosing to live in big, modern cities. According to Forbes, the United States has the most millionaires. It also tops the list in the World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2025 by Henley and Partners.
New York City (Rank 1st)
New York City in the USA ranks first with 384,500 millionaires and 66 billionaires, making it the world’s wealthiest city in 2025.
The Bay Area (Rank 2nd)
The Bay Area, also in the USA, is second with 342,400 millionaires and the highest number of billionaires at 82.
Tokyo (Rank 3rd)
Tokyo, Japan holds third place with 292,300 millionaires but has only 18 billionaires, one of the lowest among the top cities.
Singapore (Rank 4th)
Singapore is in fourth position with 242,400 millionaires and 30 billionaires, showing its strong presence in global wealth.
Los Angeles (Rank 5th)
Los Angeles, USA is fifth with 220,600 millionaires and 45 billionaires, continuing the dominance of American cities.
London (Rank 6th)
London, UK ranks sixth with 215,700 millionaires and 33 billionaires, being the wealthiest city in Europe.
Paris (Rank 7th)
Paris, France is in seventh place with 160,100 millionaires and 22 billionaires, showing strong financial strength in Western Europe.
Hong Kong (Rank 8th)
Hong Kong comes eighth with 154,900 millionaires and 40 billionaires, remaining a key financial hub in Asia.
Sydney (Rank 9th)
Sydney, Australia is ninth with 152,900 millionaires and 22 billionaires, reflecting its growing economic influence in the Asia-Pacific.
Chicago (Rank 10th)
Chicago, USA takes the tenth spot with 127,100 millionaires and 25 billionaires, adding to the USA’s overall wealth dominance.
Mumbai (Rank 27th)
Mumbai, ranked 27th globally, has 51,200 millionaires and 25 billionaires. From 2014 to 2024, the number of millionaires in the city grew by 69%, showing strong financial development in India’s commercial capital.
Delhi (Rank 39th)
Delhi, ranked 39th in the world, is home to 31,200 millionaires and 16 billionaires. The city saw an 82% rise in millionaires between 2014 and 2024, highlighting its fast-growing wealth and business environment.
