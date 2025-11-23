Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2988449https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/what-a-country-7-coloured-earths-dormant-volcano-hindi-bhojpuri-speakers-mountains-and-beaches-its-name-is-2988449
NewsPhotosWhat A Country! 7 Coloured Earths, Dormant Volcano, Hindi-Bhojpuri Speakers, Mountains And Beaches; It's Name Is...
photoDetails

What A Country! 7 Coloured Earths, Dormant Volcano, Hindi-Bhojpuri Speakers, Mountains And Beaches; It's Name Is...

Tourism opens the door to discovering new cultures, landscapes and experiences, making it one of the most enriching ways to understand the world. Whether you’re a travel enthusiast seeking adventure, relaxation or cultural immersion, exploring new destinations offers fresh perspectives and unforgettable memories. From serene beaches to natural wonders, travel allows you to step outside the routine and connect with people, places and stories that inspire and broaden your horizons. 

Updated:Nov 23, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Name Of The Country

1/10
Name Of The Country

One such country that attracts a wide number of tourists each year and offers them an array of sites and activities is Mauritius. 

Follow Us

Seven Colours Earths

2/10
Seven Colours Earths

It is known that the Seven Coloured Earths are a geological formation and is found in the Rivière Noire District in Mauritius. It comprises sand of seven distinct colours- red, brown, violet, green, blue, purple and yellow. 

Follow Us

Dormant Volcano

3/10
Dormant Volcano

Trou aux Cerfs is a dormant volcano surrounded by forest and is believed to have erupted thousands of years ago.

Follow Us

Remained Unhabituated Till...

4/10
Remained Unhabituated Till...

Reports suggest that the island of Mauritius was uninhabited till the 1500s. 

Follow Us

Indian Languages Spoken Here

5/10
Indian Languages Spoken Here

According to the official website of the High Commission of India in Port Louis, Mauritius, English is the official language there, while French and Creole are commonly used. However, Hindi and Bhojpuri are also spoken. Notably, Mauritian literacy rate hovers around 90 per cent.

Follow Us

Mountains And Beach - Both!

6/10
Mountains And Beach - Both!

The country offers both mountains and beaches, giving tourists even more to explore and enjoy.

Follow Us

Diverse Food Cuisine

7/10
Diverse Food Cuisine

Mauritius also offers a wide range of cuisines for travellers to enjoy.

Follow Us

Religion

8/10
Religion

According to the official website of the High Commission of India in Port Louis, Mauritius, the country is home to followers of Hinduism, Christianity, Islam, and Buddhism.

Follow Us

Economy

9/10
Economy

The Mauritian economy is made up of tourism, sugar, textiles, and the services sector.

Follow Us

Credits

10/10
Credits

Photos Credit- All Representative Images/ Freepik 

Follow Us
Mauritius tourismMauritius tourists
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Shares 7 Home Remedies To Deal With Constipation
camera icon6
title
World's Top Best Cities: It's Not Delhi Or Mumbai, THIS City Of India Ranks At….
camera icon8
title
Virat Kohli
From Angry Finger To Roar In Edgbaston: 8 Iconic Virat Kohli Century Celebrations - In Pics
camera icon11
title
clean air cities India
Skip Delhi! 10 Indian Cities With The Cleanest Air Having Low AQI
camera icon10
title
Mitchell Starc
Meet Mitchell Starc: The Left Arm Warrior Who Survived Multiple Injuries, Skipped Million-Dollar IPL Deals, And Won Every ICC Tournament For Australia