What A Country! 7 Coloured Earths, Dormant Volcano, Hindi-Bhojpuri Speakers, Mountains And Beaches; It's Name Is...
Tourism opens the door to discovering new cultures, landscapes and experiences, making it one of the most enriching ways to understand the world. Whether you’re a travel enthusiast seeking adventure, relaxation or cultural immersion, exploring new destinations offers fresh perspectives and unforgettable memories. From serene beaches to natural wonders, travel allows you to step outside the routine and connect with people, places and stories that inspire and broaden your horizons.
Name Of The Country
One such country that attracts a wide number of tourists each year and offers them an array of sites and activities is Mauritius.
Seven Colours Earths
It is known that the Seven Coloured Earths are a geological formation and is found in the Rivière Noire District in Mauritius. It comprises sand of seven distinct colours- red, brown, violet, green, blue, purple and yellow.
Dormant Volcano
Trou aux Cerfs is a dormant volcano surrounded by forest and is believed to have erupted thousands of years ago.
Remained Unhabituated Till...
Reports suggest that the island of Mauritius was uninhabited till the 1500s.
Indian Languages Spoken Here
According to the official website of the High Commission of India in Port Louis, Mauritius, English is the official language there, while French and Creole are commonly used. However, Hindi and Bhojpuri are also spoken. Notably, Mauritian literacy rate hovers around 90 per cent.
Mountains And Beach - Both!
The country offers both mountains and beaches, giving tourists even more to explore and enjoy.
Diverse Food Cuisine
Mauritius also offers a wide range of cuisines for travellers to enjoy.
Religion
According to the official website of the High Commission of India in Port Louis, Mauritius, the country is home to followers of Hinduism, Christianity, Islam, and Buddhism.
Economy
The Mauritian economy is made up of tourism, sugar, textiles, and the services sector.
Credits
Photos Credit- All Representative Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos