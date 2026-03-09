Advertisement
What are Gulf nations? Member states, importance in Middle East, and more - Check details
What are Gulf nations? Member states, importance in Middle East, and more - Check details

“Gulf nations” play a key role in global markets and regional security, given their strategic location in the Middle East. The topic is particularly relevant now as rising tensions involving Iran and the United States threaten stability in the Middle East.

Updated:Mar 09, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
What Are the Gulf Countries?

What Are the Gulf Countries?

“Gulf nations” refer to the countries that are members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The primary objectives of the GCC include achieving coordination and integration among member states and strengthening existing ties across several sectors.

Members

Members

The GCC has six member nations: the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. 

GCC

GCC

The organisational structure of the GCC is made up of: the Supreme Council, the Ministerial Council and the Secretariat General. 

The Supreme Council is the highest authority of the GCC. 

Importance

Importance

The Gulf nations are considered significant for the energy needs of the world, as it has substantial reserves of oil and gas.

Middle East tensions

Middle East tensions

A joint military operation of the United States and Israel on 28 February led to the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. After this, the tensions in the Middle East escalated with Tehran initiating retaliatory attacks on US assets. 

Developments from Middle East

Developments from Middle East

In the aftermath of the February 28 strike, Tehran initiated a major retaliatory campaign, launching drones and ballistic missiles at US assets, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, ANI reported. 

In the most recent developments, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei was announced as the new Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution. Meanwhile, the regional tensions are skyrocketing as strikes continue to rock the Middle East.

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik  

Gulf countriesGulf nationsGCCMiddle East Tensions
