What Is Donald Trump's Gold Card Visa? How It Replaces the EB-5 Visa In US And Differs From Green Card – Check Benefits

Trump's Gold Card Visa: US President Donald Trump has introduced the Gold Card Visa, a new program that offers permanent residency to wealthy investors in exchange for a large financial investment. He calls it a "pathway to U.S. citizenship." 

Updated:Feb 26, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
Trump's Gold Card Visa Announcement

Trump's Gold Card Visa Announcement

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has introduced the 'Gold Card' Visa, a special program aimed at wealthy foreign investors who wish to gain U.S. residency and eventual citizenship.  

Replaces EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program

Donald Trump's Gold Card Visa

The new visa replaces the EB-5 program, which was established in 1990 and allowed investors to gain residency by creating jobs in the US. 

Gold Card Visa: Investment Requirement

Donald Trump's Gold Card Visa

Applicants must invest USD 5 million (Rs. 50 crore) in a U.S. commercial enterprise to qualify for the Gold Card Visa. 

 

Key Differences: Gold Card vs. Green Card

Donald Trump's Gold Card Visa

Unlike the traditional Green Card, which is obtained through family sponsorship, employment, or a visa lottery, the Gold Card Visa provides a direct route for high-net-worth individuals through investment.  

Gold Card Visa: Economic Impact

Donald Trump's Gold Card Visa

The program is designed to boost the U.S. economy, create jobs, and reduce the national deficit by attracting foreign capital.  

Gold Card Visa: Primary Beneficiaries

Donald Trump's Gold Card Visa

The Gold Card Visa mainly benefits ultra-wealthy foreign nationals, including Indians, many of whom face long wait times for Green Cards. 

Gold Card Visa: Pros And Cons For Indians

Donald Trump's Gold Card Visa

While the visa offers a fast track to U.S. residency, it remains accessible only to the super-rich, making it an exclusive option for a select few. (Image Credit: Wiki)

