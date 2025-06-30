Advertisement
When It Rains, They Rejoice: 10 Animals That Love Monsoon Season
When It Rains, They Rejoice: 10 Animals That Love Monsoon Season

Monsoon season brings joy not just to humans, but to many animals too. When It Rains, They Rejoice explores 10 animals that thrive in the rain. From frogs croaking happily to elephants playfully splashing in puddles, these creatures embrace the wet weather. Peacocks dance, snails emerge, and earthworms flourish. The rains signal mating, feeding, and playful behavior for many. This celebration of monsoon-loving animals showcases nature’s lively response to the refreshing rhythm of the rain.
Updated:Jun 30, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
1. Frogs:

1. Frogs:

 They are considered as most iconic creatures, and the rain provide the frogs the perfect environment for breeding and the water bodies forming everywhere.And their croaks is the sign of rainy day celebration. 

2. Snails:

2. Snails:

They thrive in moist conditions and monsoon provide them the apt weather. You will often spot them slowly making their way across damp leaves and garden paths and enjoying the wet and cool environment.

3. Earthworms:

3. Earthworms:

These plays a key role for healthy soil and earthworms come to the surface only during rains. The moisture helps them breathe better through their skin and monsoon is their time to reproduce and enrich the soil.

4. Peacocks:

4. Peacocks:

These Indian popular birds known for their stunning monsoon dances. Peacocks are more active and vocal during the rainy season. The rains signal mating time and during this time their colorful feathers fan out in an astonishing display.

5. Crabs:

5. Crabs:

This time is  when crabs leave their burrows and head toward water bodies to mate. And for their activity and survival, the season brings high tides and moist environments. 

6. Toads:

6. Toads:

 They are closely related to frogs and usuallly more visible and active during the rains. They make the most of the wet season to feed, mate and lay eggs in puddles and ponds.

7. Fireflies:

7. Fireflies:

These glowing insects light the monsoon during the nights in firleds or forests, for them monsoon is the apt weather for mating and to show their magical sight. 

8. Millipedes:

8. Millipedes:

They lovethe damp forest floor during monsoon and usually they come out in large numbers. They feed on decaying leaves and helping in the decomposition process.

9. Tree Snakes:

9. Tree Snakes:

The non-venomous tree snakes are usually active during the monsoon season and the abundance of frogs and insects during monsoon makes a prime time for hunting and movement.

10. Bats:

10. Bats:

It benefits from the increase in insects during monsoon nights and the cool, moist conditions also support their roosting habits in caves and tree hollows. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK