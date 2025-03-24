Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2876744https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/where-history-still-breathes-the-world-s-most-ancient-cities-2876744
NewsPhotosWhere History Still Breathes: The World’s Most Ancient Cities Where History Still Breathes: The World’s Most Ancient Cities
photoDetails

Where History Still Breathes: The World’s Most Ancient Cities

Ancient cities like Jericho, Damascus, Aleppo, Byblos, Argos, Athens, and Susa are considered one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities. They have seen the rise and fall of civilizations and are considered to preserve the rich culture heritage, ancient architecture and trade histories. It also tells about humanity deep rooted past and evolution over a thousand years. 

Updated:Mar 26, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Jericho, West Bank:

1/7
Jericho, West Bank:

 It is located in Palestine, it dates back to 11,000 years. The city was annexed and ruled by Jordan from 1949 and 1967. Its location near the natural spring has made this city a focus point for various civilizations. Its wall was built around 8,000 B.C.

Follow Us

Damascus, Syria:

2/7
Damascus, Syria:

It’s the largest city in Syria and is considered the fourth holiest city in Islam and dates back to around 4300 B.C. Its rich and vast history consists of diverse culture and architecture. 

Follow Us

Aleppo, Syria:

3/7
Aleppo, Syria:

 This city in Syria serves as the capital of the Aleppo Governate and inhabited for more than 8000 years. This city has been by the recent civil war. This city has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage. It’s considered an ancient trading hub. 

Follow Us

Byblos, Lebanon:

4/7
Byblos, Lebanon:

This city has been believed that 8800 and 7000 BC. During the history of this city, it was a part of numerous cultures including Egyptian, Assyrian, Persian, etc. It is linked to the history of the Mediterranean region and plays a role in the diffusion of the Phoenician alphabet.

Follow Us

Argos, Greece:

5/7
Argos, Greece:

This city's history spans approx 7,000 years. It’s considered one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. Since 2011 it has been a part of Argos-Mykines municipality. A resident of this city is known as Argive. Various ancient monuments are found in this city and the occupation of the local people is Agriculture.

Follow Us

Athens, Greece:

6/7
Athens, Greece:

 It’s the capital city of Greece and is considered the birthplace of Western civilization. And dates back over 3400 years. Its classical era is still evident and can be seen through ancient monuments and works of art.

Follow Us

Susa, Iran:

7/7
Susa, Iran:

 It is considered as one of the important cities of the ancient located near the East Susa. This site consists of three archeological mounds which spread around 1 square kilometer. It is also considered as the evidence of the rise and fall of many empires. 

Follow Us
Ancient cityHistoryWorldJerichoWest BankDamascusSyriaAleppobyblosLebanonArgosGreeceAthensSusaIranHistorical citiesPersian Empirehistorical landmarkancient architectGreek history
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Meet Roshni Kumari, Daughter Of Auto Rickshaw Driver Who Topped Bihar Board Class 12 Commerce Stream; Will Get Prize money Of....
camera icon12
title
Magical Villages
10 Most Magical Villages In Spain That Will Make You Feel Like You're In A Disney Fairytale
camera icon12
title
KKR
Spencer Johnson Out, Anrich Nortje IN: KKR's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against RR
camera icon7
title
Northeast india
5 Offbeat Hill Stations In Northeast India To Explore This Summer For A Peaceful Retreat
camera icon8
title
ATM Cash Withdrawal Rules
ATM Cash Withdrawal Rules: Transactions To Become Costlier From May 1; New Credit Card Rules To Dent Your Pocket Too
NEWS ON ONE CLICK