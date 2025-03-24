Where History Still Breathes: The World’s Most Ancient Cities
Ancient cities like Jericho, Damascus, Aleppo, Byblos, Argos, Athens, and Susa are considered one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities. They have seen the rise and fall of civilizations and are considered to preserve the rich culture heritage, ancient architecture and trade histories. It also tells about humanity deep rooted past and evolution over a thousand years.
Jericho, West Bank:
It is located in Palestine, it dates back to 11,000 years. The city was annexed and ruled by Jordan from 1949 and 1967. Its location near the natural spring has made this city a focus point for various civilizations. Its wall was built around 8,000 B.C.
Damascus, Syria:
It’s the largest city in Syria and is considered the fourth holiest city in Islam and dates back to around 4300 B.C. Its rich and vast history consists of diverse culture and architecture.
Aleppo, Syria:
This city in Syria serves as the capital of the Aleppo Governate and inhabited for more than 8000 years. This city has been by the recent civil war. This city has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage. It’s considered an ancient trading hub.
Byblos, Lebanon:
This city has been believed that 8800 and 7000 BC. During the history of this city, it was a part of numerous cultures including Egyptian, Assyrian, Persian, etc. It is linked to the history of the Mediterranean region and plays a role in the diffusion of the Phoenician alphabet.
Argos, Greece:
This city's history spans approx 7,000 years. It’s considered one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. Since 2011 it has been a part of Argos-Mykines municipality. A resident of this city is known as Argive. Various ancient monuments are found in this city and the occupation of the local people is Agriculture.
Athens, Greece:
It’s the capital city of Greece and is considered the birthplace of Western civilization. And dates back over 3400 years. Its classical era is still evident and can be seen through ancient monuments and works of art.
Susa, Iran:
It is considered as one of the important cities of the ancient located near the East Susa. This site consists of three archeological mounds which spread around 1 square kilometer. It is also considered as the evidence of the rise and fall of many empires.
