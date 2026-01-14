Which Country Gets The Most Snowfall? Not Canada, Not Norway, Not Greenland; The Answer Will Shock You

photoDetails

When you think of the world's snowiest country, images of frozen Nordic landscapes, Canada's vast wilderness, or Greenland's ice sheets likely come to mind. But the title of snowiest country on Earth belongs to a nation that might surprise you—one where snowfall reaches staggering heights that dwarf even the Arctic regions. This photo story reveals how geography, ocean currents, and mountain ranges combine to create snow walls as tall as five-story buildings in a country sharing latitudes with places that rarely see a single flake.