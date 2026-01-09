photoDetails

Since 1952, the Miss Universe pageant has crowned 73 winners from 24 countries. The United States leads with nine titles, followed by Venezuela with seven and Puerto Rico with five. India has secured three victories, placing it ahead of the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and Australia, which have not won the competition. The Philippines and Mexico each have four titles. South Africa and Sweden have three titles each. The remaining winners come from 16 other nations with one or two victories each.