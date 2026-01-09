Which Country Has Most Miss Universe Winners? Answer Isn't What You Think; India Ranks Higher Than UK, China, Australia Combined
Since 1952, the Miss Universe pageant has crowned 73 winners from 24 countries. The United States leads with nine titles, followed by Venezuela with seven and Puerto Rico with five. India has secured three victories, placing it ahead of the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and Australia, which have not won the competition. The Philippines and Mexico each have four titles. South Africa and Sweden have three titles each. The remaining winners come from 16 other nations with one or two victories each.
United States
The United States has won Miss Universe nine times. Miriam Stevenson from South Carolina won in 1954. Subsequent American victories occurred in 1956, 1960, 1967, 1980, 1995, 1997, 2012, and 2022. R'Bonney Gabriel from Texas won the most recent American title in 2022. American winners represent different states across the country.
Venezuela
Venezuela has won Miss Universe seven times. Maritza Sayalero won Venezuela's first title in 1979. The country won again in 1981, 1986, 1996, 2008, 2009, and 2013. Gabriela Isler won Venezuela's most recent title in 2013. Venezuela operates pageant training academies that prepare contestants for international competitions.
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico has won Miss Universe five times. Marisol Malaret won the first Puerto Rican title in 1970. Subsequent victories occurred in 1985, 1993, 2001, and 2006. Zuleyka Rivera won Puerto Rico's most recent title in 2006. Puerto Rico has a population of approximately 3.2 million people.
Philippines
The Philippines has won Miss Universe four times. Gloria Diaz became the first Filipino winner in 1969. Margie Moran won in 1973. After 42 years, Pia Wurtzbach won in 2015. Catriona Gray won the most recent Filipino title in 2018. The gap between 1973 and 2015 represents the longest period between consecutive wins for the Philippines.
Mexico
Mexico has won Miss Universe four times. Lupita Jones won Mexico's first title in 1991. Ximena Navarrete won in 2010. Andrea Meza won in 2020. Fátima Bosch won Mexico's most recent title in November 2025. The victories span 34 years from 1991 to 2025.
India
India has won Miss Universe three times. Sushmita Sen from New Delhi won India's first title in 1994 at age 18. Lara Dutta from Bengaluru won in 2000. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu from Punjab won in 2021. The gap between Dutta's win in 2000 and Sandhu's win in 2021 was 21 years.
South Africa
South Africa has won Miss Universe three times. Margaret Gardiner won in 1978. Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters won in 2017. Zozibini Tunzi won in 2019. The gap between the first and second South African victories was 39 years. South Africa is the only African nation with multiple Miss Universe titles.
Sweden - 3
Sweden has won Miss Universe three times. Hillevi Rombin won Sweden's first title in 1955. Sweden won again in 1966 and 1984. All three Swedish victories occurred before 1985. Sweden has not won the competition in the 40 years since 1984.
Recent Winners: Denmark 2024, Nicaragua 2023
Recent Winners: Denmark 2024, Nicaragua 2023: Denmark won Miss Universe for the first time in 2024. Nicaragua won for the first time in 2023. Both countries had not previously won the competition in its 72-year history. As of 2025, 24 countries have won Miss Universe at least once since the competition began in 1952.
73 Winners From 24 Countries Since 1952
73 Winners From 24 Countries Since 1952: Miss Universe has crowned 73 winners since 1952. These winners represent 24 different countries. The competition receives entries from 167 countries. This means 143 countries have competed but never won. The United Kingdom, China, Germany, and Australia are among the countries that have not won Miss Universe.
Trending Photos