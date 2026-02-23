Which Country has the world's largest Metro networks? Top countries revealed in pics
China sits at number one with the world's biggest metro operating over 10,000 km of tracks buzzing across more than 50 cities. Beijing's massive 815 km web is the largest in the world in terms of city, carrying millions daily through its smoggy streets. Shanghai's 800 km monster zipping under skyscrapers. (Credit: Freepik)
The world’s largest populated counrty India's charging up fast as runner-up, with 1,000+ km total and Delhi Metro leading at 351 km of sleek, air-conditioned lines. Picture-packed commuters from all walks of life, office workers, students, and street vendors commute daily. Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Chennai are all covered with Metro. India took a leap by introducing an underwater metro in Kolkata. (Credit: Freepik)
The vast Russian land mass runs the third largest metro with around 900 km, but Moscow Metro steals the spotlight at 460 km of grand, chandelier-lit palaces underground, some stations look like museums with mosaics and statues. (Credit: Freepik)
The US ranks fourth with around 1,500 km of metro tracks nationwide, powered by New York's massive 399 km subway, the world's busiest, handling 1.7 billion rides yearly in graffiti-covered cars that rumble non-stop. (Credit: Freepik)
The United Kingdom has the fifth largest metro network with about 600 km of metro tracks, led by London's famous ‘Tube’, a 402 km network of colorful lines running since 1863 through 402 stations in the city's old streets, keeping 5 million Londoners moving daily. (Credit: Freepik)
South Korea sits in sixth position with about 500 km of metro lines, led by Seoul's super-reliable 345 km system that handles 8 million trips every day, trains run so on time, you could check your watch by them. (Credit: Freepik)
The seventh largest metro network in the world is in Spain with around 500 km. Madrid Metro is topping Europe at 293 km of 12 zippy lines through tapas-scented neighborhoods. Affordable fares with around 300 stations, and Barcelona pitching in, make it a commuter dream. (Credit: Freepik)
