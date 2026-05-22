Which country is the largest producer of mustard seeds in the world? Not India, not Bangladesh

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The global agricultural landscape is full of surprises, especially when you look closely at the spices and oilseeds that quietly drive international markets. While massive agricultural powerhouses usually dominate global crop rankings, the story of the humble mustard seed turns the tables entirely.

To understand how a single crop can shape regional economies, domestic kitchens, and international trade, one must look at the unique divide between raw harvesting power and downstream industrial dominance.