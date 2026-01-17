photoDetails

From sub-zero winters to bone-chilling winds, some capital cities endure extreme cold that most of the world can barely imagine. While cities like Moscow and Helsinki are known for harsh winters, the world's coldest capital experiences temperatures that plunge to a staggering -40 degrees Celsius. Based on average annual temperature data from geographic sources, this photo story reveals the eight coldest capital cities on Earth. The number one spot might surprise you; it's not in Europe or North America, but in a landlocked nation where winter dominates life for half the year.