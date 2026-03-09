photoDetails

Who buys the most weapons? Top arms importers in 2026- In pics

With wars around the world, from the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas conflict, the West Asia war (Middle East) between Iran-US and Israel and the change in the geopolitical landscape, the race to acquire arms and weapons has significantly risen.

Updated:Mar 09, 2026, 03:48 PM IST

1 / 5 Ukraine With the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, it expanded its arms arsenal in huge quantities, relying mainly on NATO members. Top partners include the USA with 64%, Germany with 17%, and France with 4%, providing missiles, tanks, and air defences to sustain frontline operations. (Image Credit: Representative AI Image)

2 / 5 India India holds second place, diversifying from traditional sources amid border tensions. It's largest arms partners are Russia with 36%, France 29%, and Israel 6% for fighter jets like Rafales, S-400 systems. While India's indigenous weapons continue to grow. (Image Credit: Representaitve AI Image)

3 / 5 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia ranks third, driven by Yemen conflicts and Iran threats. The USA dominates at 77%, alongside Spain with 4% and France 2%, supplying F-15 jets, Patriot missiles, and naval vessels. (Image Credit: Representative AI Image)

4 / 5 Qatar Qatar secures fourth spot by boosting forces post-Arab Spring isolation. Top partners are the USA 48% Italy 26%, and the UK 7%, delivering Eurofighter Typhoons, NH90 helicopters, and armored vehicles. (Image Credit: Representative AI Image)