Who buys the most weapons? Top arms importers in 2026- In pics
Ukraine
With the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, it expanded its arms arsenal in huge quantities, relying mainly on NATO members. Top partners include the USA with 64%, Germany with 17%, and France with 4%, providing missiles, tanks, and air defences to sustain frontline operations. (Image Credit: Representative AI Image)
India
India holds second place, diversifying from traditional sources amid border tensions. It's largest arms partners are Russia with 36%, France 29%, and Israel 6% for fighter jets like Rafales, S-400 systems. While India’s indigenous weapons continue to grow. (Image Credit: Representaitve AI Image)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ranks third, driven by Yemen conflicts and Iran threats. The USA dominates at 77%, alongside Spain with 4% and France 2%, supplying F-15 jets, Patriot missiles, and naval vessels. (Image Credit: Representative AI Image)
Qatar
Qatar secures fourth spot by boosting forces post-Arab Spring isolation. Top partners are the USA 48% Italy 26%, and the UK 7%, delivering Eurofighter Typhoons, NH90 helicopters, and armored vehicles. (Image Credit: Representative AI Image)
Pakistan
Pakistan ranks fifth with 4.6% share, sourcing from China, the Netherlands, and Türkiye amid regional tensions, not to forget the recent tensions with India in May 2025 during ‘Operation Sindoor’. (Image Credit: Representative AI Image)
Trending Photos