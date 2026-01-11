photoDetails

english

3005390

From Walmart's retail empire to Middle Eastern oil dynasties, the world's wealthiest families control fortunes that exceed the GDP of entire nations. Bloomberg's 2025 report reveals how generational wealth, strategic investments, and billion-dollar business empires have created family dynasties worth hundreds of billions. While American retail and luxury European brands dominate the list, Middle Eastern royal families command staggering oil-funded wealth. This photo story, based on Bloomberg's latest data, unveils the top 10 richest families in 2025 - revealing who controls the most wealth and how they built their empires across continents.