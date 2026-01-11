Who's The World's Richest Family? Not Ambani, Not Adani; This American Giant's Rs 43,00,000 Crore Beats Everyone Else Combined Wealth
From Walmart's retail empire to Middle Eastern oil dynasties, the world's wealthiest families control fortunes that exceed the GDP of entire nations. Bloomberg's 2025 report reveals how generational wealth, strategic investments, and billion-dollar business empires have created family dynasties worth hundreds of billions. While American retail and luxury European brands dominate the list, Middle Eastern royal families command staggering oil-funded wealth. This photo story, based on Bloomberg's latest data, unveils the top 10 richest families in 2025 - revealing who controls the most wealth and how they built their empires across continents.
Walton Family, USA – $513.4 Billion - Rs 43,639 Crore (approx.): The Walton family of the United States tops the list as the world's richest family with a staggering Rs 43,639 Crore fortune. Descendants of Walmart founder Sam Walton, the family controls the world's largest retail empire. Walmart operates over 10,500 stores across 24 countries, generating annual revenues exceeding Rs 54,160,410,000,000 and employing 2.1 million people globally.
Al Nahyan Family
Al Nahyan Family, UAE – $335.9 Billion - Rs 28,552 Crore (approx.): The Al Nahyan family of the United Arab Emirates ranks second with Rs 28,552 Crore. The ruling family of Abu Dhabi controls vast oil reserves and strategic sovereign wealth investments through the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds managing over Rs 63,187,145,000,000 in global assets.
Al Saud Family
Al Saud Family, Saudi Arabia – $213.6 Billion - Rs 18,156 Crore (approx.): Saudi Arabia's Al Saud royal family stands third with Rs 18,156 Crore. The ruling family controls the world's largest oil exporter, Saudi Aramco, valued at over Rs 1,000,000,000,000. The family's wealth spans oil revenues, real estate, and investments across banking, telecommunications, and international holdings.
Al Thani Family
Al Thani Family, Qatar – $199.5 Billion - Rs 16,958 Crore (approx.): Qatar's ruling Al Thani family ranks fourth with Rs 16,958 Crore. The family controls Qatar's massive natural gas reserves, making the nation one of the world's largest LNG exporters. Their wealth is managed through the Qatar Investment Authority, which holds stakes in global companies including Barclays, Volkswagen, and Harrods.
Hermes Family
Hermes Family, France – $184.5 Billion - Rs 15,683 Crore (approx.): France's Hermès family ranks fifth with Rs 15,683 Crore. The luxury fashion dynasty controls Hermès International, renowned for iconic Birkin and Kelly handbags. Founded in 1837, Hermès remains one of the few major luxury brands still controlled by founding family descendants, commanding premium pricing in global luxury markets.
Koch Family
Koch Family, USA – $150.5 Billion - Rs 12,793 Crore (approx.): The Koch family of the United States stands sixth with Rs 12,793 Crore. Koch Industries, America's second-largest private company, operates across oil refining, chemicals, minerals, fertilizers, and commodities. The conglomerate generates over $125 billion in annual revenue with operations spanning 70 countries.
Mars Family
Mars Family, USA - $143.4 Billion - Rs 12,189 Crore (approx.): The Mars family ranks seventh with Rs 12,189 Crore. The American confectionery dynasty controls Mars Inc., producing iconic brands including M&Ms, Snickers, Twix, and Pedigree pet food. Founded in 1911, Mars generates over $45 billion annually and remains one of the world's largest privately held companies.
Thomson Family
Thomson Family, Canada – $82.1 Billion Rs 6,979 Crore (approx.): Canada's Thomson family stands at number ten with Rs 6,979 Crore. The media dynasty controls Thomson Reuters, the global information services giant serving legal, tax, accounting, and media markets. The family's Woodbridge Company manages diversified investments across real estate, private equity, and financial services.
The Wealth Dynasty Gap
From Walmart's $513 billion retail empire to Canada's $82 billion media fortune, the wealth concentration among the world's top families reveals staggering inequality. The Walton family alone commands more wealth than the bottom six families on this list combined. Middle Eastern oil dynasties and American business empires dominate, while European luxury brands maintain generational control. These figures, compiled from Bloomberg's 2025 report, underscore how family-controlled business empires continue to concentrate unprecedented wealth across generations.
Source: Bloomberg World's Richest Families Report 2025
