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NewsPhotosALONE! From Saudi to Turkey: 6 Muslim nations now turning their backs on Pakistan
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ALONE! From Saudi to Turkey: 6 Muslim nations now turning their backs on Pakistan

Once seen as an important voice in the Islamic world, Pakistan is now becoming increasingly isolated as many of its old allies build stronger economic and strategic ties with India. For many years, Pakistan depended on religious unity to gain financial help, political support, and influence among Muslim-majority countries. But today, a weak economy, political instability, and growing security problems have reduced its importance in the region.

At the same time, countries across the Gulf and the wider Muslim world are focusing more on trade, investment, and economic growth than on old ideological connections. From Saudi Arabia and the UAE to Bangladesh and Turkey, many nations that once stood closely with Pakistan are now choosing partnerships that offer better economic opportunities and long-term stability. As regional politics continue to change, Pakistan is facing a tough reality: in today’s world, economic strength matters more than emotional or religious ties.

Updated:May 16, 2026, 07:59 AM IST
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Saudi Arabia – No more 'blank checks'

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Saudi Arabia – No more 'blank checks'

Saudi Arabia: For years, Riyadh was Pakistan’s ultimate financial savior. But under Vision 2030, the rules have changed. Saudi Arabia is no longer interested in unconditional bailouts. The Kingdom has now prioritized a multi-billion-dollar strategic partnership with India, making it clear to Islamabad that future aid will only come with strict economic reforms, not religious pleas.

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UAE – Growing strategic ties with India

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UAE – Growing strategic ties with India

UAE: The UAE has officially swapped sentiment for substance. While Pakistan spends its diplomatic energy begging for debt rollovers, the UAE is signing landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA) with India. By investing billions in Indian infrastructure, the Emirates have signaled that New Delhi is the real economic powerhouse of the region.

Also Read: Heaven on Earth exists in India! Inside the stunning Valley of Flowers & 7 other breathtaking global floral paradises - See pic

 

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Iran – Neighbors turned enemies

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Iran – Neighbors turned enemies

Iran: Diplomacy has collapsed into hostility. Plagued by cross-border terrorism and conflicting geopolitical agendas, the relationship between Tehran and Islamabad has hit a historic low. The shockwaves of direct, retaliatory missile strikes inside each other's territories have proven that the "brotherhood" is dead.

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Afghanistan – Taliban backfire

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Afghanistan – Taliban backfire

Afghanistan: Pakistan played a dangerous game to install the Taliban in Kabul, expecting a puppet regime. Instead, they got a nightmare. From violent disputes over the Durand Line to the Taliban’s refusal to stop TTP terror attacks on Pakistani soil, Islamabad’s "investment" in the Taliban has backfired spectacularly.

 

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Bangladesh – The unhealed wound

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Bangladesh – The unhealed wound

Bangladesh: In Dhaka, the memories of 1971 remain vivid. Bangladesh continues to maintain a strict distance from Pakistan, demanding a formal, unconditional apology for the atrocities committed during the Liberation War. For Bangladesh, economic growth and national dignity far outweigh any call for "Islamic unity" with Islamabad.

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Turkey – Empty rhetoric, cold reality

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Turkey – Empty rhetoric, cold reality

Turkey: The loud, public friendship between Ankara and Islamabad is fading into silence. Facing its own crushing inflation and economic crisis, Turkey is shifting away from emotional rhetoric toward stable, lucrative markets. The message is clear: loud speeches on international forums cannot replace actual economic substance.

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ AI 

Also Read: From UAE to Indonesia - 6 Muslim-majority countries that support India

 

 

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