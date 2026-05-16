ALONE! From Saudi to Turkey: 6 Muslim nations now turning their backs on Pakistan

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Once seen as an important voice in the Islamic world, Pakistan is now becoming increasingly isolated as many of its old allies build stronger economic and strategic ties with India. For many years, Pakistan depended on religious unity to gain financial help, political support, and influence among Muslim-majority countries. But today, a weak economy, political instability, and growing security problems have reduced its importance in the region.

At the same time, countries across the Gulf and the wider Muslim world are focusing more on trade, investment, and economic growth than on old ideological connections. From Saudi Arabia and the UAE to Bangladesh and Turkey, many nations that once stood closely with Pakistan are now choosing partnerships that offer better economic opportunities and long-term stability. As regional politics continue to change, Pakistan is facing a tough reality: in today’s world, economic strength matters more than emotional or religious ties.