Why Visiting Just One Capital City Is Not Enough In These Nations
Several nations function with multiple capitals, each offering unique experiences. South Africa, Bolivia, Sri Lanka, Eswatini, Malaysia, the Netherlands, and Tanzania balance culture, governance, and history across their cities. For Indian travelers, visa requirements vary, from Schengen applications to visa-free or e-visas while ideal seasons range from safari-friendly dry months to tulip blooms and coastal escapes.
South Africa Has Three Capital
South Africa has three capitals including Pretoria, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein, dividing administrative, legislative, and judicial roles. Indians require a VFS Global visa. September to November offers safaris, blooming landscapes which mark the best time to visit.
Bolivia has two capitals
Sucre, rich in colonial heritage and La Paz, bustling with vibrancy. Indians holding diplomatic passports enjoy 90-day visa-free entry. If you are planning to visit then must go from May to October.
Sri Lanka Has Two Capital
Neighbouring country, Sri Lanka balances Colombo’s vibrant lifestyle with Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte’s official role. Indians require a 30-day double-entry ETA.
Eswatini
Eswatini features Mbabane as the administrative hub and Lobamba as the cultural-political heart. Indians with diplomatic passports get 90-day visa-free entry. Best time is to visit Eswatini is from May to September.
Malaysia
Malaysia blends vibrant Kuala Lumpur with administrative Putrajaya. Indians don’t need a visa but must complete a Digital Arrival Card.
Netherlands Has Two Capital
The Netherlands balances Amsterdam’s rich cultural charm with The Hague’s political significance. Indians require a Schengen visa via VFS Global.
Tanzania Has Two Capital
Tanzania divides its capitals between Dar es Salaam, the bustling economic hub and Dodoma, the political center. The place is perfect to witness the spectacular Great Migration and enjoying unforgettable safari adventures across vast landscapes. (All Images: Pixabay)
