Woman Who Broke 67-Year History Of Male Dominance In Nepal: Meet World's First Female PM Elected Through Discord
Woman Who Broke 67-Year History Of Male Dominance In Nepal: Meet World's First Female PM Elected Through Discord

Sushila Karki has once again made history in Nepal. From becoming the country’s first female Chief Justice in 2016 to being appointed interim Prime Minister on September 12, 2025.

Known for her honest and fearless decisions, Sushila has always stood against corruption and political pressure. Being independent from party politics, she is seen as a fair leader in Nepal who represents change. Her journey makes her not just a leader, but also an inspiration for women across Nepal.

 

Updated:Sep 13, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
First Woman to Lead Nepal’s Judiciary

1/7
First Woman to Lead Nepal's Judiciary

She broke a 67-year history of male dominance by becoming the first female Chief Justice of Nepal in 2016 and on September 12, 2025 she became the interim Prime Minister.

Education and Early Career

2/7
new pm of nepal

Studied Political Science at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and completed Law at Tribhuvan University in 1978.

Fearless Judge

3/7
Fearless Judge

She gained a reputation for ruling against powerful political figures and corrupt practices, which made her both respected and controversial.

Won Public Support

4/7
Won Public Support

In 2017, she became the first Chief Justice of Nepal to face an impeachment motion but massive public and legal community support forced its withdrawal, strengthening her legacy.

Non-Partisan Leader

5/7
Non-Partisan Leader

Unlike many leaders, she never joined any political party. This made her the consensus choice as interim Prime Minister amid Nepal's recent political crisis.

Married life

6/7
Married life

She is married to a senior advocate, Durga Subedi. Together, they form a respected legal duo in Nepal. Despite a shared profession, she carved her own independent identity in law and leadership.

Symbol of Women’s Empowerment

7/7
new pm of nepal

Her rise inspired many young women in Nepal to enter law, politics, and public service, making her a role model beyond the judiciary. (Image Credit: X and freepik)

