Woman Who Broke 67-Year History Of Male Dominance In Nepal: Meet World’s First Female PM Elected Through Discord

photoDetails

english

2959386

Sushila Karki has once again made history in Nepal. From becoming the country’s first female Chief Justice in 2016 to being appointed interim Prime Minister on September 12, 2025.

Known for her honest and fearless decisions, Sushila has always stood against corruption and political pressure. Being independent from party politics, she is seen as a fair leader in Nepal who represents change. Her journey makes her not just a leader, but also an inspiration for women across Nepal.