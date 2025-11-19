World Leaders With Highest Approval Ratings 2025: Nayib Bukele At Top, PM Modi At...
World Leaders With Highest Approval Ratings 2025: Public approval ratings offer a revealing snapshot of how national leaders are perceived at home—capturing a society’s hopes, frustrations, and confidence in its political direction. From landslide popularity to sharply divided electorates, these numbers reflect vastly different political landscapes across continents. Below is a look at how several of the world’s prominent leaders stand with their citizens today. In the latest rankings by the Morning Consult, Vladimir Putin and Nayib Bukele have grabbed first two spots, pushing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to third spot, though his approval rating remains same.
Nayib Bukele – 91%
With an extraordinary 91% approval rating, El Salvador's Nayib Bukele remains one of the most popular leaders in the world. His administration's aggressive security strategies, sweeping public-safety reforms, and high-profile modernization efforts have resonated deeply with many Salvadorans. While his approach continues to draw international debate, domestically he enjoys overwhelming support and a political mandate few leaders can match.
Vladimir Putin – 78%
Vladimir Putin’s 78% approval rating reflects a strong level of public backing within Russia. His leadership remains defined by themes of stability, national power, and assertive foreign policy. Despite geopolitical tensions and global scrutiny, a significant share of Russians continues to view him as a figure who protects national interests and preserves state authority.
Narendra Modi – 71%
Narendra Modi holds a robust 71% approval rating, driven by his image as a transformative and energetic leader. Many Indians credit him with pushing major economic initiatives, strengthening India’s global presence, and promoting national development programs. His leadership style continues to inspire firm loyalty among supporters while maintaining high visibility on the world stage.
Sanae Takaichi – 62%
Sanae Takaichi’s 62% approval rating underscores a solid level of confidence in her leadership within Japan. Known for her conservative stance and focus on national security, she appeals to voters seeking stability and a firm policy direction. Her governance is viewed as pragmatic and steady, contributing to her respectable standing with the public.
Lee Jae-myung – 58%
With 58% approval, Lee Jae-myung commands a notable level of support in South Korea. His political appeal is rooted in economic-focused messaging, social welfare priorities, and an image of being outspoken and accessible. Despite a competitive political environment, he maintains a significant base that sees him as a strong advocate for working-class and reform-oriented policies.
Anthony Albanese – 58%
Australia’s Anthony Albanese also sits at 58%, reflecting a generally positive public reception to his leadership. His administration has emphasized social policies, economic stability, and strengthened international partnerships. While navigating diverse national expectations, Albanese has maintained a steady approval level that reinforces his role as a consensus-oriented leader.
Javier Milei – 56%
Argentina's President Javier Milei’s 56% approval rating highlights the mix of boldness and disruption that defines his leadership in Argentina. Running on a platform of radical economic reform, deregulation, and institutional overhaul, he has garnered strong support from citizens eager for drastic change. His unconventional style keeps him at the center of public conversation—and maintains significant backing.
Mark Carney – 49%
Mark Carney holds a 49% approval rating, placing him just below the midpoint of public sentiment in Canada. Known globally as an economist and former central bank governor, his leadership style emphasizes stability and financial expertise. His political support reflects a nation divided between calls for technocratic guidance and competing visions for Canada’s economic path forward.
Karin Keller-Sutter – 44%
Swiss Confederation President Karin Keller-Sutter’s 44% approval rating reflects Switzerland’s typically balanced and measured political environment. As a leader associated with careful governance and pragmatic decision-making, her support comes from voters who value moderation and institutional continuity. While not commanding overwhelming popularity, she remains a respected figure within the nation’s consensus-driven system.
Donald Trump – 41%
US President Donald Trump’s 41% approval rating illustrates the deeply polarized nature of American politics. Backed by a highly enthusiastic base, he continues to shape national debate with a distinctive populist message and forceful political style. His approval level captures a nation divided—one where strong loyalty coexists with equally strong opposition.
