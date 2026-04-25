World Malaria Day 2026: Which countries are malaria-free? Check the full list by WHO

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Malaria used to be one of the world’s most relentless diseases, spreading through mosquito bites, claiming lives, and holding entire regions back.

But some countries have actually beaten it. Completely. No local transmission, no lingering outbreaks. That’s not luck it’s years of planning, funding, and stubborn public health work.

On World Malaria Day 2026, the spotlight isn’t just on the fight that continues, but also on the places that have already crossed the finish line. The World Health Organization (WHO) keeps track of these victories, certifying countries that have successfully eliminated malaria.