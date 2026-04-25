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NewsPhotosWorld Malaria Day 2026: Which countries are malaria-free? Check the full list by WHO
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World Malaria Day 2026: Which countries are malaria-free? Check the full list by WHO

Malaria may no longer dominate headlines the way it once did, but it hasn’t disappeared. Spread by infected mosquitoes, it still affects millions each year. On World Malaria Day 2026, the focus isn’t just on the ongoing fight, but also on these hard-won victories. The World Health Organization (WHO) tracks and certifies nations that have reached malaria-free status, and that list is steadily growing.

Updated:Apr 25, 2026, 09:50 AM IST
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World Malaria Day 2026

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World Malaria Day 2026

Malaria used to be one of the world’s most relentless diseases, spreading through mosquito bites, claiming lives, and holding entire regions back.

But some countries have actually beaten it. Completely. No local transmission, no lingering outbreaks. That’s not luck it’s years of planning, funding, and stubborn public health work.

On World Malaria Day 2026, the spotlight isn’t just on the fight that continues, but also on the places that have already crossed the finish line. The World Health Organization (WHO) keeps track of these victories, certifying countries that have successfully eliminated malaria.

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What is World Malaria Day about?

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What is World Malaria Day about?

World Malaria Day, observed every year on April 25, is more than a symbolic date. It’s a global reminder: malaria still exists, and the fight isn’t over yet.

The day was established by the World Health Organisation to raise awareness, promote prevention strategies, and track progress toward elimination.

In 2026, the focus continues to lean on innovation, better diagnostics, stronger healthcare systems, and vaccines. But at the same time, there’s another narrative running alongside: success stories. Countries that have done what once seemed impossible.

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WHO-Certified Countries That Are Malaria-Free

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WHO-Certified Countries That Are Malaria-Free

When the WHO labels a country “malaria-free,” it doesn’t happen overnight. A nation must show zero indigenous malaria cases for at least three consecutive years and maintain a strong system to prevent re-establishment.

Over the decades, dozens of countries have earned this certification. Some eliminated malaria long ago, while others have only recently joined the list.

Here are a few malaria-free countries:-

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Timor-Leste

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Timor-Leste

Timor-Leste’s journey wasn’t easy. Limited resources, challenging terrain, and healthcare access issues made elimination difficult. Still, through community-level interventions, mosquito control programs, and consistent surveillance, the country achieved malaria-free status.

It’s a reminder that even smaller nations, with the right strategy, can win this fight.

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Egypt

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Egypt

Egypt’s story is historic. Malaria once shaped parts of its ancient civilisation, yet today, it stands malaria-free.

The country invested heavily in controlling mosquito breeding, improving water management, and strengthening public health infrastructure. The result? A disease that once lingered for centuries is no longer locally transmitted.

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Georgia

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Georgia

Georgia eliminated malaria after years of targeted efforts, particularly in rural and high-risk areas. Surveillance played a key role in catching cases early, preventing spread, and maintaining strict monitoring even after elimination.

That last part matters. Staying malaria-free requires constant vigilance.

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Suriname

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Suriname

Dense forests, remote communities, Suriname had its challenges. Malaria transmission was especially high in interior regions.

But with mobile healthcare teams, improved diagnosis, and cross-border collaboration, the country managed to interrupt transmission. It’s one of the strongest examples of how geography doesn’t have to define outcomes.

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Cabo Verde

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Cabo Verde

(Spelt “Cape Verde” traditionally, but officially Cabo Verde.)

Being an island nation helped, but it wasn’t the only factor. Strict vector control, quick response to imported cases, and consistent public awareness campaigns made elimination possible.

Cabo Verde’s success shows how containment, when done right, can turn into complete eradication within national borders.

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Different paths, one outcome

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Different paths, one outcome

Malaria isn’t gone globally, not even close. But the list of malaria-free countries keeps growing, and that matters. It proves something important: elimination is achievable.

From Timor-Leste to Cabo Verde, each country’s journey is different. Different challenges, different strategies, but the same outcome.

And maybe that’s the real takeaway on World Malaria Day 2026. Not just awareness, not just statistics, but evidence. Real, measurable progress.

(All Images: Freepik)

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