World Reputation Rankings 2025: US Retains Top Spot; Where Do India, Pakistan Stand?
World Reputation Rankings 2025: The Times Higher Education (THE) World Reputation Rankings assess universities based on their global academic prestige. The 2025 edition introduces six new performance indicators: research vote count, teaching vote count, research pairwise comparison, teaching pairwise comparison, research voter diversity, and teaching voter diversity. These changes aim to provide a more comprehensive evaluation of institutions worldwide. This year’s rankings include 300 universities from 38 different countries and territories.
US Tops With Six Varsities
Harvard University has maintained its position as the top-ranked institution for the 14th consecutive year. The University of Oxford has moved up to share second place with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), making it the highest-ranked UK university in a decade. Stanford University and the University of Cambridge jointly hold the fourth spot. The United States continues to dominate, with six of its universities securing positions in the top 10.
China, Japan Among Best
Among Asian universities, Tsinghua University in China has retained its eighth-place ranking, reinforcing its strong global academic reputation. Meanwhile, Japan’s University of Tokyo has seen a significant rise, jumping from the 28th position to the 10th. This advancement highlights the growing influence of Asian institutions on the global academic stage.
IISc Tops India Ranking
Indian universities have faced mixed results in the 2025 rankings, with four institutions making the list but all experiencing a drop in their standings. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, which was ranked in the 101-125 range last year, has now fallen into the 201-300 bracket. This decline reflects growing competition among global institutions.
IITs Slip In Ranking
Similarly, IIT Delhi and IIT Madras, previously ranked in the 151-175 and 176-200 brackets, have now also moved to the 201-300 range. A notable addition to the rankings is Shiksha ‘O’ Anusandhan, which has debuted in the same category. However, IIT Bombay, which was present in last year’s rankings, is absent from the list this time.
New Entrants
Australian universities have also seen a downward trend, with the country's top five institutions slipping in rankings due to a decline in their international reputation and outlook. On a positive note, four new countries— Chile, Malaysia, Poland, and Portugal—have made their debut in the rankings, reflecting the increasing global diversity in higher education.
Shocker For Pakistan
This year, sub-Saharan Africa has regained representation for the first time since 2022, highlighting the growing recognition of academic institutions from underrepresented regions. No University from Pakistan has been ranked on the list.
