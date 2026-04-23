World's richest list: Top 10 countries with most billionaires in 2026, India's position may surprise you

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There are 3,428 billionaires worldwide, according to the Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2026. This marks a record high, up from 3,028 in 2025, with their combined wealth reaching $20.1 trillion. Here is a list of the world’s top 10 countries with the most billionaires. You may be surprised to know India’s rank. Notably, Pakistan does not feature in the top 10.