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NewsPhotosWorld's richest list: Top 10 countries with most billionaires in 2026, India's position may surprise you
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World's richest list: Top 10 countries with most billionaires in 2026, India's position may surprise you

There are 3,428 billionaires worldwide, according to the Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2026. This marks a record high, up from 3,028 in 2025, with their combined wealth reaching $20.1 trillion. Here is a list of the world’s top 10 countries with the most billionaires. You may be surprised to know India’s rank. Notably, Pakistan does not feature in the top 10.

Updated:Apr 23, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
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First

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First

The United States tops the Forbes World’s richest list with the highest number of billionaires. The US has 989 billionaires, including many of the world’s top 15 richest individuals. Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are also among the prominent billionaire names. (Photo source: ANI)

 

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Second

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Second

China ranks second on the Forbes World’s richest list with 539 billionaires, driven by a massive surge in the artificial intelligence and consumer goods sectors. (Photo source: Freepik)

 

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Third

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Third

India, ranked third globally, has 229 billionaires. Notably, the country’s combined billionaire wealth crossed the $1 trillion mark for the first time. (Photo source: Freepik)

 

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Fourth

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Fourth

Germany is fourth on the list and remains Europe’s wealth powerhouse, with 212 billionaires. The rise in billionaires is largely driven by the success of its retail giants and high-end automotive manufacturing sector. (Photo source: Freepik)

 

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Fifth

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Fifth

Russia ranks fifth with 147 billionaires, despite the ongoing conflict with Ukraine and sanctions. Wealth in the country is largely concentrated in the metals, mining, and energy sectors. (Photo source: Freepik)

 

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Sixth

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Sixth

Italy is sixth on the world’s richest list, with 89 billionaires. Luxury brands and food giants like the Ferrero family continue to anchor the nation’s private wealth. (Photo source: X/@XekiHlongwane)

 

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Seventh

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Seventh

Canada ranks seventh with 82 billionaires, with a significant number emerging from the financial technology and cryptocurrency sectors. (Photo source: Freepik)

 

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Eighth

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Eighth

Hong Kong is eighth on the list with 71 billionaires. Many have built their fortunes in the city’s high-stakes real estate and shipping industries. (Photo source: Freepik)

 

 

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Ninth

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Ninth

Brazil ranks ninth with 70 billionaires, primarily from the banking, brewing, and e-commerce sectors. (Photo source: Freepik)

 

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Tenth

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Tenth

Taiwan is tenth on the list with 66 billionaires, most of whom come from the electronics manufacturing sector, benefiting from global demand for semiconductors. (Photo source: Freepik)

 

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World's richest listworld's billionaires listForbes billionaires listbillionaires list
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