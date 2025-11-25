photoDetails

english

2989070

Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora Net Worth: Nikesh Arora’s story is inspiring for anyone who dreams big. He started as a young engineer from India and grew into one of the most important leaders in the tech world. Today, he is the Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks, a major cybersecurity company.

In 2023, he became the second-highest paid CEO in the United States, earning about 151 million dollars. Before joining Palo Alto Networks, he supported many growing companies like Ola, Snapdeal, Oyo Rooms, Didi Chuxing, Coupang, and SoFi. Under his leadership, Palo Alto Networks works to protect governments, companies, and important digital systems around the world.