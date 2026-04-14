World’s 7 longest railway platforms revealed: India dominates with 6 entries, but the only foreign name isn’t China or Japan

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7 longest railway platforms in the world: Indian Railways is among the world's largest public transport networks. It operates thousands of trains daily, transporting millions of passengers. There are many railway stations in India which are known for their extravagant buildings and long platforms. Mostly, railway platforms are easy to overlook—until you come across the ones that seem to never end. There are many railway platforms in the world which are built to handle some of the longest trains and heaviest passenger flows. While India leads the world when it comes to the longest platforms, there is only one entry in the top 7 apart from India: