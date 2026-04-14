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NewsPhotosWorld’s 7 longest railway platforms revealed: India dominates with 6 entries, but the only foreign name isn’t China or Japan
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World’s 7 longest railway platforms revealed: India dominates with 6 entries, but the only foreign name isn’t China or Japan

7 longest railway platforms in the world: Indian Railways is among the world's largest public transport networks. It operates thousands of trains daily, transporting millions of passengers. There are many railway stations in India which are known for their extravagant buildings and long platforms. Mostly, railway platforms are easy to overlook—until you come across the ones that seem to never end. There are many railway platforms in the world which are built to handle some of the longest trains and heaviest passenger flows. While India leads the world when it comes to the longest platforms, there is only one entry in the top 7 apart from India:

Updated:Apr 14, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
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1. Hubballi Junction (1,507 m)

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1. Hubballi Junction (1,507 m)

At Hubballi Junction railway station, the numbers speak for themselves. At roughly 1,507 metres, it is currently the longest railway platform in the world, designed to handle full-length trains without the need for splitting or operational juggling.  (Representative image: IANS)

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2. Gorakhpur Junction (1,366 m)

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2. Gorakhpur Junction (1,366 m)

Once the world’s longest, Gorakhpur Junction railway station still commands attention. Its 1,366-metre platform continues to serve one of the busiest rail zones in the country. (Representative image: IANS)

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3. Kollam Junction (1,180 m)

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3. Kollam Junction (1,180 m)

Kollam Junction railway station stretches to about 1,180 metres, quietly making it one of the longest platforms globally while supporting heavy passenger traffic along the southern corridor. (Representative image: IANS)

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4. Kharagpur Junction (1,072 m)

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4. Kharagpur Junction (1,072 m)

At approximately 1,072 metres, Kharagpur Junction railway station was once the gold standard for platform length, reflecting early foresight in railway infrastructure planning. (Representative image: IANS)

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5. State Street Subway, USA (1,067 m)

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5. State Street Subway, USA (1,067 m)

Breaking into an otherwise India-dominated list is the State Street Subway station in Chicago United States. It’s platform stretches around 1,067 metres. It stands out not just for its length, but for being an underground system built at that scale. (Image: Wikipedia)

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6. Bilaspur Junction (1,055 m)

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6. Bilaspur Junction (1,055 m)

Bilaspur Junction railway station comes in at roughly 1,055 metres, its size reflecting the demands of both freight and passenger movement in central India. (Representative image: IANS)

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7. Jhansi Junction (1,050 m)

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7. Jhansi Junction (1,050 m)

At about 1,050 metres, Jhansi Junction railway station combines strategic importance with infrastructure built to handle long-distance, high-volume traffic. (Representative image: ANI)

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