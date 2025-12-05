World’s Best Retirement Destination: Country With Rich Heritage And Easy Travel Options - Not Paris Or France, But…
Greece leads the 2026 retirement index for affordability, healthcare, visas and climate. It offers ancient history, iconic islands, and landmarks like the Parthenon. Indians require a Schengen visa with standard documents.
Top Retirees Destination
Greece has been ranked the world’s best place for retirees, as per the 2026 Global Index by International Living.
Why Greece Ranked High
The country scored strongly for affordable living, dependable healthcare, friendly visa programs, and its pleasant Mediterranean climate, according to NDTV.
Visa Requirement for Indians
Indian travellers need a Schengen visa for Greece and must apply through a visa center with a filled form, passport, photos, travel plan, stay proof, and financial documents.
Greece History
Ancient Greece is known as the birthplace of democracy, philosophy (Plato, Aristotle), mathematics, and many foundational ideas of the modern world.
Stunning Islands
Santorini, Mykonos, and Crete are globally famous for their white-washed buildings, blue seas, and breathtaking sunsets.
Historic Landmarks
The Parthenon in Athens, Olympia (birthplace of the Olympic Games), and Delphi showcase Greece’s rich ancient heritage. (Image: Freepik)
