NewsPhotosWorld’s Best Retirement Destination: Country With Rich Heritage And Easy Travel Options - Not Paris Or France, But…
World’s Best Retirement Destination: Country With Rich Heritage And Easy Travel Options - Not Paris Or France, But…

Greece leads the 2026 retirement index for affordability, healthcare, visas and climate. It offers ancient history, iconic islands, and landmarks like the Parthenon. Indians require a Schengen visa with standard documents.

Updated:Dec 05, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Top Retirees Destination

1/6
Top Retirees Destination

Greece has been ranked the world’s best place for retirees, as per the 2026 Global Index by International Living.

 

Why Greece Ranked High

2/6

The country scored strongly for affordable living, dependable healthcare, friendly visa programs, and its pleasant Mediterranean climate, according to NDTV.

Visa Requirement for Indians

3/6

Indian travellers need a Schengen visa for Greece and must apply through a visa center with a filled form, passport, photos, travel plan, stay proof, and financial documents.

 

Greece History

4/6

Ancient Greece is known as the birthplace of democracy, philosophy (Plato, Aristotle), mathematics, and many foundational ideas of the modern world.

Stunning Islands

5/6

Santorini, Mykonos, and Crete are globally famous for their white-washed buildings, blue seas, and breathtaking sunsets.

Historic Landmarks

6/6

The Parthenon in Athens, Olympia (birthplace of the Olympic Games), and Delphi showcase Greece’s rich ancient heritage. (Image: Freepik)

