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NewsPhotosWorld’s busiest airports revealed: No Indian airports in top 10; Check latest global rankings
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World’s busiest airports revealed: No Indian airports in top 10; Check latest global rankings

Busiest Airport in the world 2026 latest ranking: The Airports Council International has released its latest ranking for the busiest airports in the world. No Indian airport has featured in the top 10, a ranking dominated by the USA and Asia. Atlanta airport of America has retained top spot for total passengers. The 2025 rankings of the world’s busiest airports, highlights the industry’s leading hubs across total passengers movements.

Updated:Apr 19, 2026, 08:45 PM IST
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1. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport

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1. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Ranked 1st globally, Atlanta airport handled about 106.3 million passengers in 2025. It's located in the United States and remains a dominant connectivity hub due to massive domestic footfall.

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2. Dubai International Airport

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2. Dubai International Airport

Dubai is ranked 2nd worldwide. The Dubai International airport handled around 95.2 million passengers in 2025. It's located in the United Arab Emirates.

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3. Tokyo Haneda Airport

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3. Tokyo Haneda Airport

Japan's Tokyo Handea Airport has been ranked 3rd globally with approximately 91.4 million passengers in 2025.

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4. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

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4. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Another American airport, Dallas Fort has been ranked 4th. This airport handled about 85.66 million passengers in 2025.

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5. Shanghai Pudong International Airport

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5. Shanghai Pudong International Airport

China comes to the list at 5th rank with Shanghai Pudong International Airport with 84.99 million passengers in 2025.

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6. O'Hare International Airport

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6. O'Hare International Airport

America's Chicago O’Hare International airport has been ranked 6th. It handled around 84.85 million passengers in 2025.

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7. Heathrow Airport

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7. Heathrow Airport

Britain's Heathrow Airport is ranked 7th and processed approximately 84.46 million passengers in 2025.

 

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8. Istanbul Airport

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8. Istanbul Airport

Turkey's Istanbul airport is ranked 8th globally. Istanbul Airport handled about 84.46 million passengers in 2025.

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9. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport

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9. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport

China's Guangzhou Baiyun airport has been ranked 9th as it recorded roughly 83.58 million passengers in 2025.

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10. Denver International Airport (USA)

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10. Denver International Airport (USA)

The top 10 concludes with the USA's Denver International airport which handled about 82.43 million passengers in 2025.

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