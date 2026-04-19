World’s busiest airports revealed: No Indian airports in top 10; Check latest global rankings

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Busiest Airport in the world 2026 latest ranking: The Airports Council International has released its latest ranking for the busiest airports in the world. No Indian airport has featured in the top 10, a ranking dominated by the USA and Asia. Atlanta airport of America has retained top spot for total passengers. The 2025 rankings of the world’s busiest airports, highlights the industry’s leading hubs across total passengers movements.