World’s cheapest countries to live In: 10 nations with low rent, cheap food, affordable transport – Where does India rank?

World's cheapest country: If you are thinking about moving abroad or working remotely, the cost of living is one of the biggest factors to consider. Around the world, there are several countries where rent, food, and daily expenses are much lower than in Western nations. In many of these places, you can live comfortably on a low monthly budget.

Affordable housing, cheap local meals, and low transport costs make these destinations attractive for budget travelers and digital workers. However, lower expenses often come with challenges such as limited infrastructure, lower income levels, or safety concerns. The quality of healthcare and public services may also vary. In 2026, here are the world’s ten cheapest countries to live in: