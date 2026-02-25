World’s cheapest countries to live In: 10 nations with low rent, cheap food, affordable transport – Where does India rank?
World's cheapest country: If you are thinking about moving abroad or working remotely, the cost of living is one of the biggest factors to consider. Around the world, there are several countries where rent, food, and daily expenses are much lower than in Western nations. In many of these places, you can live comfortably on a low monthly budget.
Affordable housing, cheap local meals, and low transport costs make these destinations attractive for budget travelers and digital workers. However, lower expenses often come with challenges such as limited infrastructure, lower income levels, or safety concerns. The quality of healthcare and public services may also vary. In 2026, here are the world’s ten cheapest countries to live in:
Vietnam
Vietnam is often ranked among the world’s cheapest countries to live in. Low rent, affordable food, and inexpensive transport make it popular among expats and digital nomads.
Pakistan
Pakistan has low housing and food costs compared to many countries. Daily essentials and local transport are affordable, especially outside major cities like Karachi and Lahore.
Afghanistan
Afghanistan has very low living costs due to economic conditions. However, safety concerns and limited infrastructure make it difficult for foreigners to consider long-term living.
Libya
Libya offers low daily expenses and affordable housing. However, political instability and security issues affect overall quality of life and foreign residency options.
Egypt
Egypt is known for affordable rent, food, and public transport. Cities like Cairo offer relatively low monthly expenses compared to Europe and North America.
Bangladesh
Bangladesh has low accommodation and food prices. Daily living costs are affordable, especially in smaller cities, though income levels are also generally lower.
Madagascar
Madagascar offers low housing and food expenses. However, infrastructure and healthcare facilities may be limited compared to developed nations.
India
India provides affordable housing, food, and transport in many cities. Costs vary widely depending on lifestyle and whether you live in metro or smaller towns.
Nepal
Nepal has relatively low rent and daily expenses. Cities like Kathmandu offer budget-friendly living, especially for travelers and remote workers.
Syria
Syria has low living costs due to economic challenges. However, most foreign tourists avoid residing here for a long time due to ongoing instability and security challenges. (Image credits: freepik)
Trending Photos