World’s Costliest Tear? One Drop from This Animal Can Neutralize 26 Snake Venoms, Help You Earn Lakhs

1 / 7

In Rajasthan's arid desert region, camels—long revered as the "ships of the desert"—have been essential for helping farmers travel across harsh terrains. Now, scientists at the National Research Centre on Camel (NRCC) in Bikaner have made a groundbreaking discovery: antibodies from camel tears and their immune system may help neutralise snake venom. This promising research could lead to more effective treatments for snakebite victims and improve the wellbeing of farmers who depend on camels.