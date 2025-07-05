World’s Costliest Tear? One Drop from This Animal Can Neutralize 26 Snake Venoms, Help You Earn Lakhs
Tears are more than just a response to emotion—they reflect complex feelings and serve vital biological roles. Whether from joy, grief, or irritation, tears protect our eyes, relieve stress, and connect us to others. From ancient beliefs to modern science, these small drops carry deep emotional and physiological significance. Ever wondered about the world’s most valuable tear?
Ship of the desert
In Rajasthan's arid desert region, camels—long revered as the "ships of the desert"—have been essential for helping farmers travel across harsh terrains. Now, scientists at the National Research Centre on Camel (NRCC) in Bikaner have made a groundbreaking discovery: antibodies from camel tears and their immune system may help neutralise snake venom. This promising research could lead to more effective treatments for snakebite victims and improve the wellbeing of farmers who depend on camels.
Echis carinatus sochureki
According to media reports, scientists at the National Research Centre on Camel (NRCC) conducted a series of experiments where they immunised dromedary camels (Camelus dromedarius) using venom from the saw-scaled viper (Echis carinatus sochureki), a highly venomous snake species.
Blood serum
The researchers found that antibodies present in the camels’ blood serum and tears effectively neutralised the venom's impact. Notably, they significantly reduced the venom’s harmful effects, particularly those causing internal bleeding (hemorrhage) and blood clotting disorders (coagulopathy).
Allergic reaction
Antibodies derived from camels showed stronger effects and caused fewer allergic reactions compared to traditional antivenoms made from horse immunoglobulin (IgG). Moreover, camel-based antivenoms are more efficient and less costly to produce, making them a promising alternative to the complex and expensive horse-derived options.
Snakebite crisis
India faces a severe snakebite crisis, recording around 58,000 deaths and 1.4 lakh disabilities annually—the highest in the world. The NRCC’s discovery of camel-derived antibodies offers hope for developing safer, more affordable, and easily producible treatments, especially benefiting rural populations where snakebites are frequent and access to timely medical care is limited.
NRCC
This initiative marks a significant economic shift for camel-rearing communities in regions like Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Jodhpur. The NRCC has partnered with local farmers, offering generous compensation in return for safe and efficient collection of camel tears and blood samples, encouraging greater participation and benefiting both science and livelihoods.
Pharmaceutical firms
As per the report, pharmaceutical firms like the Serum Institute of India and other private drug manufacturers are developing business models centred around camel-derived antibodies. This innovation could help farmers earn an extra Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per camel monthly, offering them a sustainable and scientifically promising source of income.
