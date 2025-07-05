Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2927015https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/world-s-costliest-tear-one-drop-from-this-animal-can-neutralize-26-snake-venoms-help-you-earn-lakhs-2927015
NewsPhotosWorld’s Costliest Tear? One Drop from This Animal Can Neutralize 26 Snake Venoms, Help You Earn Lakhs
photoDetails

World’s Costliest Tear? One Drop from This Animal Can Neutralize 26 Snake Venoms, Help You Earn Lakhs

Tears are more than just a response to emotion—they reflect complex feelings and serve vital biological roles. Whether from joy, grief, or irritation, tears protect our eyes, relieve stress, and connect us to others. From ancient beliefs to modern science, these small drops carry deep emotional and physiological significance. Ever wondered about the world’s most valuable tear?

 

Updated:Jul 05, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Ship of the desert

1/7
Ship of the desert

In Rajasthan's arid desert region, camels—long revered as the "ships of the desert"—have been essential for helping farmers travel across harsh terrains. Now, scientists at the National Research Centre on Camel (NRCC) in Bikaner have made a groundbreaking discovery: antibodies from camel tears and their immune system may help neutralise snake venom. This promising research could lead to more effective treatments for snakebite victims and improve the wellbeing of farmers who depend on camels. 

 

Follow Us

Echis carinatus sochureki

2/7
Echis carinatus sochureki

According to media reports, scientists at the National Research Centre on Camel (NRCC) conducted a series of experiments where they immunised dromedary camels (Camelus dromedarius) using venom from the saw-scaled viper (Echis carinatus sochureki), a highly venomous snake species.

 

Follow Us

Blood serum

3/7
Blood serum

The researchers found that antibodies present in the camels’ blood serum and tears effectively neutralised the venom's impact. Notably, they significantly reduced the venom’s harmful effects, particularly those causing internal bleeding (hemorrhage) and blood clotting disorders (coagulopathy).

 

Follow Us

Allergic reaction

4/7
Allergic reaction

Antibodies derived from camels showed stronger effects and caused fewer allergic reactions compared to traditional antivenoms made from horse immunoglobulin (IgG). Moreover, camel-based antivenoms are more efficient and less costly to produce, making them a promising alternative to the complex and expensive horse-derived options.

 

Follow Us

Snakebite crisis

5/7
Snakebite crisis

India faces a severe snakebite crisis, recording around 58,000 deaths and 1.4 lakh disabilities annually—the highest in the world. The NRCC’s discovery of camel-derived antibodies offers hope for developing safer, more affordable, and easily producible treatments, especially benefiting rural populations where snakebites are frequent and access to timely medical care is limited.

 

Follow Us

NRCC

6/7
NRCC

This initiative marks a significant economic shift for camel-rearing communities in regions like Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Jodhpur. The NRCC has partnered with local farmers, offering generous compensation in return for safe and efficient collection of camel tears and blood samples, encouraging greater participation and benefiting both science and livelihoods.

 

Follow Us

Pharmaceutical firms

7/7
Pharmaceutical firms

As per the report, pharmaceutical firms like the Serum Institute of India and other private drug manufacturers are developing business models centred around camel-derived antibodies. This innovation could help farmers earn an extra Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per camel monthly, offering them a sustainable and scientifically promising source of income.

 

Follow Us
expensive tearworld expensive tearSnake venomEchis carinatus sochurekiNRCC
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Technology
How To Earn Money Easily Via YouTube Partner Program - 6 Ways Explained
camera icon8
title
Mumbai Indians
Why Mumbai Indians Haven’t Won a Trophy In 5 Years And Might Never Again?: Know Ambani's Biggest Gamble
camera icon10
title
Economy
Most Economically Stable Countries In The World: UAE Tops, US Not In Top 10; Check India's Rank
camera icon8
title
Jamie Smith century
Fastest Test Centuries Against India: Two Pakistan Batters Included, Jamie Smith Joins Legends, Check Full List
camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
5 Cricketers Who Scored Double Hundreds In Both Test And ODI: Shubman Gill Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma & More - Check List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK