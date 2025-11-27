Meet World’s Deadliest Fighter Jets: Russia Takes Lead In Power Race, US Trails Behind
World Top Seven Fight Jets: Choosing the world’s best fighter jets is never straightforward, because each machine is built for specific missions, altitudes and combat roles. AeroTime studied the performance and capabilities of frontline aircraft presently in service across the globe and selected the models that set the benchmark for air power in 2025. Every jet on this list is fully operational and active. Here is a closer look at the seven aircraft that stand out.
Russia’s Su-57
The Su-57 tops the list. Aviation experts say its ranking reflects both its agility and its raw power. The aircraft costs around USD 50 million, which makes it one of the most affordable fifth-generation fighters flying today. Its signature manoeuvrability comes from its 3D thrust-vectoring nozzles that give it an exceptional thrust-to-weight ratio, which allows sharp turns and swift directional shifts.
In the Su-57, Russia created a jet that blends stealth, advanced weapons carriage and remarkable agility into a single platform. These qualities position it as a formidable presence in modern air combat. (Photo: Rosoboronexport)
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The F-35 takes the second spot. It may not twist through the air like the Su-57 and carry the heavy loadouts of the F-15EX, but its overall performance and ability to switch roles mid-mission have put it far ahead of many rivals. Its stealth design remains one of its greatest strengths, surpassed only by the far more expensive F-22. The F-35’s sensors, data-fusion capability and battle-network integration continue to define the aircraft’s reputation as a true multirole fighter. (Photo: Kaszynzki/Lockheed Martin)
Chengdu J-20 ‘Mighty Dragon’
In the third place is China’s Chengdu J-20, the country’s first home-grown fifth-generation fighter. It is also one of only four operational stealth aircraft flying anywhere in the world today. The J-20 earns its reputation through a massive 24,000-pound weapons payload, much of which is carried internally to maintain low radar visibility. Known as the “Mighty Dragon”, the jet was built on design philosophies similar to those behind the F-22 and the F-35 and represents China’s biggest leap in advanced air combat capability. (Photo: Defence Security Asia)
Boeing F-15EX Eagle II
When it comes to sheer weapons load, the F-15EX stands in a category of its own. It can carry up to 30,000 pounds of munitions, making it the heaviest-armed fighter jet presently in service. With a top speed of Mach 2.5, it is capable of entering contested airspace, striking its target and exiting before the enemy can mount a response. Using its Advanced Missile and Bomb Ejector Rack (AMBER) system, the F-15EX can carry more than 20 air-to-air missiles at once, giving it unmatched firepower. (Photo: Ethan Wagner/Wikipedia)
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Many aviation followers may be surprised to see the F-22 placed so low on the list, especially since it remains one of the greatest engineering achievements in aviation history. Its manoeuvrability and stealth are still unmatched. However, its limited weapons capacity reduces its score in comparative rankings.
The F-22 also carries one of the highest price tags of any fighter jet ever built, costing more than USD 140 million per aircraft.
(Photo: Reuters)
F-16 Fighting Falcon
The F-16 continues to dominate global skies, remaining the most widely deployed fighter jet on the planet. According to the 2025 World Air Forces Directory, 2,084 units are active worldwide. The US Air Force operates over 700 of them, and large fleets are also in service in Egypt, Israel, Greece and Turkey.
The Falcon’s appeal lies in its versatility. It performs air-to-air missions with precision and handles reconnaissance with equal ease. It is compatible with nearly every weapon used by the United States and NATO, making it a true multirole workhorse.
(Photo: Lockheed Martin Corp)
Sukhoi Su-35
The Su-35 may not be a stealth aircraft, but it continues to be one of the most capable fourth-generation fighters ever built. Its exceptional agility comes from twin-plane thrust-vectoring technology, making it the only aircraft of its class to use such a system.
In close-range combat, the Su-35 is considered a challenging opponent and has outperformed many Western fighters in simulated dogfights. Its large internal fuel capacity, long combat range and powerful passive electronically scanned array (PESA) radar make it suitable for both air-superiority operations and extended patrol missions.
(Photo: Reuters)
