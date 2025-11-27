Meet World’s Deadliest Fighter Jets: Russia Takes Lead In Power Race, US Trails Behind

1 / 7

The Su-57 tops the list. Aviation experts say its ranking reflects both its agility and its raw power. The aircraft costs around USD 50 million, which makes it one of the most affordable fifth-generation fighters flying today. Its signature manoeuvrability comes from its 3D thrust-vectoring nozzles that give it an exceptional thrust-to-weight ratio, which allows sharp turns and swift directional shifts.

In the Su-57, Russia created a jet that blends stealth, advanced weapons carriage and remarkable agility into a single platform. These qualities position it as a formidable presence in modern air combat. (Photo: Rosoboronexport)