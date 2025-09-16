Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2960771https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/world-s-deadliest-intercontinental-ballistic-missiles-russia-tops-us-ranks-at-2960771
NewsPhotosWorld’s Deadliest Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles: Russia China On Top, US Ranks At...
photoDetails

World’s Deadliest Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles: Russia China On Top, US Ranks At...

Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) are nuclear-capable weapons with ranges over 5,500 km, able to strike most continents. Launched from silos, trucks, or submarines, they follow ballistic arcs and carry MIRVs targeting multiple locations. Traveling at hypersonic speeds, ICBMs remain nearly impossible to intercept, forming a core of nuclear deterrence.
 

Updated:Sep 16, 2025, 11:36 PM IST
Follow Us

RS-28 Sarmat

1/5
RS-28 Sarmat

Russia’s RS-28 Sarmat, a 208-tonne ICBM with 18,000 km range, carries MIRVs or Avangard glide vehicles, uses FOBS to bypass defences, and can strike any global target from silos. (Representative Image: Gimini)

Follow Us

DF-41

2/5

According to media reports, China’s DF-41, a solid-fuel road-mobile ICBM with 12,000–15,000 km range and Mach 25 speed, carries 10 MIRVs, guided by BeiDou, boosting PLA Rocket Force’s deterrence since its 2017 deployment. (Representative Image: Gimini)

Follow Us

LGM-35 Sentinel

3/5

The US LGM-35 Sentinel, a three-stage solid-fuel ICBM replacing Minuteman III by 2030, carries W87 warheads, ranges 13,000 km, costs $140.9 billion, and secures America’s land-based nuclear deterrence until 2075. (Representative Image: Gimini)

Follow Us

Trident II D5

4/5

The Trident II D5, a submarine-launched ICBM used by the US and UK, has around 12,000 km range, Mach 24 speed, carries 8 MIRVs, ensures 90-metre accuracy, and underpins NATO’s nuclear triad with 190+ successful tests. (Representative Image: Chat GPT)

Follow Us

RS-24 Yars

5/5

Russia’s RS-24 Yars, a 10,500 km-range solid-fuel ICBM, deploys from silos or mobile launchers, carries up to 10 MIRVs, uses GLONASS guidance, and employs countermeasures to evade defences with 250-metre accuracy. (Representative Image: Chat GPT)

Follow Us
Intercontinental ballistic missiles
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
New K-Dramas On OTT
Latest And Ongoing K-Dramas You Must Watch On OTT: 5 Unmissable Korean Shows Taking Over September On Netflix, Prime Video & More
camera icon7
title
Canva
Meet University Dropout Who Turned A Simple Idea Into Canva — Now A $42 Billion Global Design Giant — Today She’s One Of the World’s Youngest Tech Billionaire As Canva Placed Historic 544 Crore Bid For Team India Jersey
camera icon10
title
India
India’s Top 10 Richest States: Maharashtra Tops, Madhya Pradesh, UP Make Cut
camera icon12
title
Weekly finance horoscope
Weekly Finance Horoscope September 17-23: Stock-related Dealings May Bring Returns For Gemini; Do Not Lend Money Aquarius
camera icon11
title
PM Modi birthday
PM Modi Turns 75 Tomorrow: Rarely Seen Photos With Sunita Williams, Balasaheb Thackeray And More – In Pics