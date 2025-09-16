World’s Deadliest Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles: Russia China On Top, US Ranks At...

photoDetails

Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) are nuclear-capable weapons with ranges over 5,500 km, able to strike most continents. Launched from silos, trucks, or submarines, they follow ballistic arcs and carry MIRVs targeting multiple locations. Traveling at hypersonic speeds, ICBMs remain nearly impossible to intercept, forming a core of nuclear deterrence.

