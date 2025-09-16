World’s Deadliest Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles: Russia China On Top, US Ranks At...
Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) are nuclear-capable weapons with ranges over 5,500 km, able to strike most continents. Launched from silos, trucks, or submarines, they follow ballistic arcs and carry MIRVs targeting multiple locations. Traveling at hypersonic speeds, ICBMs remain nearly impossible to intercept, forming a core of nuclear deterrence.
RS-28 Sarmat
Russia’s RS-28 Sarmat, a 208-tonne ICBM with 18,000 km range, carries MIRVs or Avangard glide vehicles, uses FOBS to bypass defences, and can strike any global target from silos. (Representative Image: Gimini)
DF-41
According to media reports, China’s DF-41, a solid-fuel road-mobile ICBM with 12,000–15,000 km range and Mach 25 speed, carries 10 MIRVs, guided by BeiDou, boosting PLA Rocket Force’s deterrence since its 2017 deployment. (Representative Image: Gimini)
LGM-35 Sentinel
The US LGM-35 Sentinel, a three-stage solid-fuel ICBM replacing Minuteman III by 2030, carries W87 warheads, ranges 13,000 km, costs $140.9 billion, and secures America’s land-based nuclear deterrence until 2075. (Representative Image: Gimini)
Trident II D5
The Trident II D5, a submarine-launched ICBM used by the US and UK, has around 12,000 km range, Mach 24 speed, carries 8 MIRVs, ensures 90-metre accuracy, and underpins NATO’s nuclear triad with 190+ successful tests. (Representative Image: Chat GPT)
RS-24 Yars
Russia’s RS-24 Yars, a 10,500 km-range solid-fuel ICBM, deploys from silos or mobile launchers, carries up to 10 MIRVs, uses GLONASS guidance, and employs countermeasures to evade defences with 250-metre accuracy. (Representative Image: Chat GPT)
