World's Deepest Cave Can Hold 30 Qutub Minars Inside, It Is Located In…,—Who Has Gone Deepest?
World’s Deepest Cave Can Hold 30 Qutub Minars Inside, It Is Located In…,—Who Has Gone Deepest?

Hidden in the Abkhazia region, Veryovkina Cave holds the record as the deepest known cave, plunging 2,212 meters underground! First discovered in 1968, explorers have since pushed its limits, uncovering a vast tunnel system.

Updated:Mar 23, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
How Deep Can a Cave Go?

1/7
How Deep Can a Cave Go?

Caves have been part of human civilization for centuries, offering shelter and strategic advantages. But have you ever wondered how deep a cave can go?

The World’s Deepest Cave – Veryovkina Cave

2/7
The World’s Deepest Cave – Veryovkina Cave

Located in the mountains of the Abkhazia region, Veryovkina Cave holds the record as the deepest cave in the world, plunging to an astonishing 2,212 meters—deep enough to fit 30 Qutub Minars stacked on top of each other!

 

Where Is It Located?

3/7
Where Is It Located?

Veryovkina Cave is situated between the Krepost and Zont mountains in Abkhazia, an independent state officially recognized as part of Georgia.

 

The Discovery of the Cave

4/7
The Discovery of the Cave

The cave was first discovered in 1968 by speleologists from Krasnoyarsk, who explored it to a depth of 115 meters. Further expeditions pushed the limits over the years.

 

Breaking Depth Records

5/7
Breaking Depth Records

In 1986, a Moscow-based team led by Oleg Parfenov reached a depth of 440 meters. However, it wasn’t until 2018 that explorers from the Perovo-Speleo group reached the record-breaking depth of 2,212 meters!

 

A Journey to the Center of the Earth?

6/7
A Journey to the Center of the Earth?

French novelist Jules Verne envisioned a journey to Earth’s core in his 1864 novel Journey to the Center of the Earth. While Veryovkina Cave doesn’t go that far, it brings us to one of the closest known points toward the planet’s center.

 

An Underground Maze

7/7
An Underground Maze

Beyond its depth, the cave features a 6,000-meter-long underground tunnel system, making it one of the most complex cave networks in the world.

(Images Credit: @Fun_Facts4Life)  

