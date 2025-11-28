World’s Fastest Train: Faster Than Formula 1 Cars, Runs At Speed Of 450 kmph; Check Architecture And Design
World’s Fastest Train: China is introducing the CR450 bullet train, the world’s fastest, reaching 450 kmph during trials. It promises faster, greener and more efficient travel, and is expected to start commercial service in 2026.
CR450
The CR450 has recorded a top speed of 450 kmph during trial runs on the Shanghai–Chongqing–Chengdu route, making it the fastest train in the world.
Faster Travel
With the launch of the CR450, China aims to make travel faster, greener, and more efficient across the country.
Commercial Service
It is expected to enter commercial service in 2026, following successful pre-service trials and ongoing performance testing across multiple benchmarks.
Prototype Design
Unveiled in November 2024, the prototype was designed for speeds of 400 kmph and has shown strong performance since development began.
Aerodynamic Architecture
The CR450 uses fully enclosed bogies and an improved aerodynamic design that reduces air drag by 22 percent, boosting efficiency and acceleration.
Lightweight Body
Its longer 15-metre nose cone and lightweight, compact structure help the train operate faster while improving energy savings and travel comfort. (Image Credit: X/@ChineseEmbinUS)
